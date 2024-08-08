Delhi This Weekend: Comedy Show, Resin Workshop And More

Canva

This weekend in Delhi is looking extravagant and fun as always. From thrilling musical evenings to comedy shows and resin art workshop, there is something for everyone to enjoy! Make the most of your weekend in the city by taking advantage of this amazing selection of events.

Bhuwin experience

Get ready to treat your ears with the soulful vocals of the singer Bhuwin Khursija, who is all ready to capture Delhi's heart this weekend. From Sufi to Bollywood hit songs, the artist will present an array of musical genres for you. Don't miss the chance to have one of those concert memories.

When: August 10, 2024 | 9:00 PM

Where: CAD, Tech Bar, Craft Kitchen, Brewery, Noida

Daily Ka Kaam Hai: Akash Gupta

Attending a stand-up comedy event is the best way to get back the happiness and joy you're missing out on in your life. Enjoy an amazing live stand-up comedy show in Delhi with none other than the famous stand-up comedy artist Akash Gupta, who is all set to make you laugh with his humour and jokes.

When: August 9, 2024 - October 27, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Resin workshop

Unleash your creativity with a resin art workshop happening in your town. Play with vibrant colours and test your creativity with this exciting learning experience. Craft a geode clock and immerse yourself in making ocean-themed wall hangings for exquisite home decor. Take your partner or your friend for a fun learning and colourful adventure.

When: August 11, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Where: Chalkboard, Delhi

Truth or Dare date

Remember the game of "Truth and Dare"? Yes, the ones we never actually told the truth about and got scared about the dare. Get ready to play the same game but with a twist. Truth and Dare Date: an exciting take on the classic activity where you will break the ice with people and have a fun time. If you want to make a new friend this week, then come join this fun gaming zone.

When: August 10, 2024 - October 20, 2024

Where: Multiples Venues

Sushi Masterclass

With MalCha's Sushi Masterclass, get ready to master the art of making sushi. Here, you'll learn everything there is to know about the craft of sushi-making through an immersive experience. Apart from learning, you can also indulge yourself in a delightful culinary experience at the restaurant.

When: August 11, 2024 - November 24, 2024

Where: MalCha, Delhi

