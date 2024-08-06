 National Handloom Day 2024: Know About The 'VIRAASAT' Exhibition In Delhi
On August 3, 2024, "VIRAASAT" exhibition started at Handloom Haat in Janpath, Delhi, ahead of National Handloom Day.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Image: Ministry of Textiles

Every year, National Handloom Day is observed on August 7 to acknowledge and honour the hardworking craftsmanship and rich heritage of Indian handloom creation. The government of India officially declared the first National Handloom Day on August 7, 2015, in Chennai.

The day is celebrated throughout India by paying tribute to handloom weavers for their traditional designs and creations.

National Handloom Day 2024: 'VIRAASAT' Exhibition

According to PIB, on August 3, 2024, an exhibition called "VIRAASAT" started at Handloom Haat in Janpath. This two-week event celebrates the tenth National Handloom Day, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and organised by the National Handloom Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC). The exhibition is scheduled to run until August 16, 2024, in honour of the National Handloom Day observed on August 7.

VIRAASAT Exhibition

VIRAASAT Exhibition | Image: Ministry of Textiles

The events that took place on National Handloom Day last year are carried over in the "VIRAASAT" series, which is the "Exclusive Handloom Expo." The event is centred around the legacy of handlooms and handicrafts. Additionally, it gives handloom weavers and craftspeople access to the market.

article-image

The public can watch the exhibition from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition featured handloom products on display and for sale, sourced from some of India's most unique locations.

VIRAASAT Exhibition

VIRAASAT Exhibition | Image: Ministry of Textiles

The Handloom Haat will host several events during the event, including 75 stalls where handloom weavers and artisans will directly sell their wares, exquisite Indian handlooms on display, workshops on natural dyes, Kasturi cotton, design, and exports, live loom demonstrations, folk dances, delicious regional cuisines and more.

