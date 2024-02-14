Bharat Tex 2024: Celebrating India's Rich Textile Heritage With Iconic Handloom And Handicraft Traditions

Bharat Tex 2024 | Representative Image

Bharat Tex 2024, India's esteemed textile event, is gearing up to showcase iconic handloom and handicraft traditions from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh in Delhi. The event, scheduled from February 26 in New Delhi will witness the Textile Sustainability Awards 2024, highlighting industry collaboration and innovation.

State partnerships and pavilion highlights

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will onboard as 'Partner State,' while Gujarat, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh will join as the 'Supporting Partner States'.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Assam will present state pavilions at the global textile event, showcasing handicraft and handloom traditions.

Diverse showcasing of traditions

From Madhya Pradesh's Batik printing to Gujarat's Bandhani, Uttar Pradesh's Chikankari to Maharashtra's Paithani saree, the event promises a display of globally acclaimed state traditions.

States will showcase progressive policies, innovative technologies, and initiatives such as upcoming textiles parks.

State leaders express commitment

Maharashtra's Vision: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expresses pride in Maharashtra's participation, emphasizing the state's commitment to textile sector growth and economic development.

Madhya Pradesh's Prosperity: Dr. Mohan Yadav highlights the role of industries in Madhya Pradesh's prosperity and commitment to comprehensive development.

Gujarat's Textile Legacy: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasizes Gujarat's rich textile tradition and legacy, aiming to lead in 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World.'

We are thrilled to announce Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd., Duratex,

Alliant Knit Pvt Ltd. & Etheral Weavers Pvt Ltd.

as our exhibitors at Bharat Tex 2024, Largest Global Textile Event in India!

Elevate your designs with the finest fabrics and accessories showcased. pic.twitter.com/Fhok8JXndO — Bharat Tex (@Bharattex2024) February 14, 2024

Telangana's Heritage: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy views Bharat Tex 2024 as a platform to showcase Telangana's rich heritage of handlooms and handicrafts.

Focus on innovation and sustainability

The Ministry of Textiles hosts the Bharat Tex Memento Design Contest, centered around the theme 'Threads of Tradition and Innovation.'

Leading international textile companies, including Fortum, Lenzing, H&M, Busana Group, and Hyosung Corp, indicate India's growing influence in the global textile sector. Ministerial and business delegations from key textiles hubs worldwide are anticipated to attend.

Envisioning a grand textile

Bharat Tex 2024, themed around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F vision, aspires to be the biggest global textile event, featuring 3500+ exhibitors and 40,000+ visitors from over 40 countries. The event will present the entire textile industry value chain, blending India's cultural heritage with the latest technological innovations.

(With input from ANI)