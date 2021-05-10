Covid-19 lockdown: Virtual fitness challenges to participate from home and win prizes

New Delhi: As the pandemic continues to grip the country, it is becoming challenging for us to keep our spirits high. Fitness is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity more than ever. While we are stuck at home, the best way to focus on our health is by participating in some of the virtual fitness challenges. They not only help achieve our health goals but also bring some cheer to our everyday lives. And what's more, you may even win some great prizes.



Fittr's Transformation Challenge: Fittr, one of the world's largest community — first online health and fitness brands, hosts a 12-week online fitness contest called Transformation Challenge (TC). These challenges are conducted thrice a year. As a part of the challenge, the participants are required to upload a video every week to showcase their week-on-week progress. What makes these challenges interesting and worth participating is the fact that you get to win exciting prizes for becoming fit. Plus, there are no registration charges. Fittr has recently launched the 13th edition of its Transformation Challenge. It has three categories: Individual, Partner and Senior. Individual category is further divided into two sub-categories — male and female. Winners under these sub-categories will receive a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each, while the runners-up will receive Rs 1 lakh each. Similarly, the winners under Partner and Senior categories stand to win a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each and runners-up will receive Rs 50,000.