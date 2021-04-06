World Health Day 2021: Simple and easy exercises, yoga you can do at home

World Health Day falls on April 7 every year.
The COVID-19 situation has left the world in an unhealthy state and we need to get back on track. Something that can get us started on the healthy path is exercises and yoga. It is something that everyone can do
no matter who or where they are and it is also a great start in improving mental and physical health.
Here are a few exercises and to start with:
1. Lunges: Lunges are an easy exercise and they promote functional movement and increase strength in your legs and glutes.
2. Pushups: Pushups are a very well-known exercise. Pushups are one of the most basic and effective body weight moves you can perform because of the number of muscles that are recruited to perform them.
3. Squats: Squats increase lower body and core strength as well as flexibility in your lower back and hips. They also burn a number of calories as they engage some of the largest muscles in the body.
4. Planks: Planks are an effective way to target both your abdominal muscles and your whole body. Planking stabilizes your core without straining your back.
5. Glute bridge: The glute bridge effectively works your entire posterior chain which is good for you.
Here are a few yoga poses to start with:
1. Downward Dog: This is a very common yoga pose and it is an excellent morning stretch. You’ll open up the shoulders, hamstrings, calves as well as the arches of your feet and you’ll strengthen your shoulders and upper back.
2. Child’s Pose: This restorative yoga pose is a great shoulder opener and can be used to rest in between more difficult positions.
3. High Lunge and Warrior 1: Lunge poses will help you attain flexible hips and strong legs. High lunge and Warrior 1 are especially good for opening the front of the hip flexors as well as the shoulders.
4. Triangle Pose: This standing pose stretches your hips, hamstrings, calves, chest, shoulders and your spine. It’s also great for strengthening your knees, quads and ankles.
5. Warrior 2: This pose is known for increasing strength and stamina, particularly in legs and arms.
