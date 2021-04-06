World Health Day 2021: Simple and easy exercises, yoga you can do at home

World Health Day falls on April 7 every year.

The COVID-19 situation has left the world in an unhealthy state and we need to get back on track. Something that can get us started on the healthy path is exercises and yoga. It is something that everyone can do

no matter who or where they are and it is also a great start in improving mental and physical health.



Here are a few exercises and to start with:



1. Lunges: Lunges are an easy exercise and they promote functional movement and increase strength in your legs and glutes.

