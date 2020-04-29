Indoor workouts increases by 40% as Indians stay and work from home, says new study

New Delhi: India witnessed 40 per cent increase in indoor workouts in the first quarter this year and the trend only firmed up with lockdown and social distancing in March, a new report said on Tuesday.

The report from US-based wearable major Garmin said the activity count for outdoor activities had an overall drop of 15.5 per cent, with activity count for golf, hiking trail running and running decreasing by 87.6 per cent, 34.9 per cent, 29.2 per cent and 18.8 per cent, respectively, in the country.

In comparison, indoor activities such as floor climbing, yoga, and indoor cardio workouts showed an overall increase of 38.5 per cent in the same period.

With travel and activity restrictions implemented from March this year, overall outdoor activity count from January 20 till April 21 was dropped by 71.2 per cent while indoor activity count increased by 40.2 per cent in the same period, the report said.

According to the company that collected data of over 2,00,000 from its registered database, their smartwatches enable users to track physiological data, providing daily insights to their health status.

Garmin India has identified five key health indicators to enable its users to track and manage their health profile.

The five health indicators are heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring and stress monitoring.

Users should refer to data from their smartwatch with the five health indicators to identify any changes rather than depending solely on own assumptions to determine their own health status, the company said.