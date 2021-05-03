Covid-19 lockdown: Simple tricks that can help you imbibe positivity in your life

Surround yourself with positive people: Be part of communities that uplift you. Connect with people who inspire you, who are fun to be with and who allow you the space to be the way you like. It's especially important to not engage with people who are constantly in a negative loop and are not willing to step out of it. Also stay away from people and things that are emotionally or energetically draining.



Revive a hobby: Once a week (if not everyday), indulge in your hobby and see how much it adds to your life. Whether it is dancing, painting, creating music or reading, take that time out for yourself. And only when you are able to feel physically, mentally and emotionally balanced can you contribute to the others around you. It isn't selfish to indulge in some 'me time'. On the contrary, it is absolutely essential.