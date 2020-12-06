Ayurvedic lifestyle tips for winter that improves health and well-being

It is essential to have a lifestyle that evolves with the changing seasons to promote overall health and wellbeing. Ayurveda recognizes this, and that’s why we have the concept of Ritucharya, where each season has its specific guidelines that can help keep the doshas in balance.

In Ayurveda, the winter season covers two phases called Hemant Ritu (Mid-November to Mid-January) and Shishira Ritu (Mid-January to Mid-March).

Hemant ritu is the first half of winter. It is a very pleasant time because pitta dosha, which was aggravated in the previous season (Indian autumn), is alleviated. Our digestive fire (Agni) is healthy and balanced, but vata dosha (Wind element) tends to get disturbed in the winters. Therefore, following these recommendations can help in navigating the season:

1. Choose the right flavours: The recommended diet in hemant ritu is vata balancing. Such a diet has more sweet, sour, and salty flavours. These include grains, rice, all forms of dairy, ripe fruits, honey, sugarcane products, sesame, and healthy fats, including ghee.

2. Favour warm foods over cold: Vata enjoys warm dishes, so a wholesome winter diet would include soups, stews, and one-pot meals. Spices like ginger, long pepper, cinnamon, and turmeric are good in this season. Amla juice or warm lemon water on an empty stomach is particularly good for this season. But care should be taken by those who have digestive or blood pressure issues (Amla can lower BP, and lemon can aggravate gastric issues).

3. Be moderate with fasting: Ayurveda discourages practicing fasting, eating raw foods or salads, having cold foods or beverages, as they aggravate vata in this season.