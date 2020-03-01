Ayurveda -- a fad or a fixture?

She observes, “Consumers are ready to pay more for natural ingredients based on the trustworthy holistic system of medicine and well-being that is Ayurveda, which has been gaining popularity owing its result-oriented formulations and relying completely on nature.”

Rajni points out that ingredients revered by Ayurveda such as Turmeric, Ghee, Triphala, etc. have been gaining popularity as have been Panchakarma therapies that are effective in rejuvenating the body.

Ashish points to a “Green Beauty Barometer” survey — conducted online in June’14 of over 1,000 US women aged 18 years and above — that revealed that about six in ten US adult women (amounting to 59% of the population) inspect the labels of beauty product prior to purchase.

Nearly 40% of all surveyed also intended to increase their purchase of all-natural products and 54% affirmed the importance of their skincare product purchases being all-natural. They both agree wholeheartedsnehly that the allopathic system’s resultant side effects contribute heavily to the growing popularity of Ayurveda.

Primary appeal

Ashish believes, “The main draw of Ayurvedic products is the natural ingredients used: mostly herbs in a fashion tried and tested for hundreds of years with success. Another great point about using Ayurvedic product and treatments is that they can be thoroughly personalised according to the patient/consumer.”

Rajni states, “Ayurvedic products are holistic solutions in a bottle with the best of what nature has to offer. Life has come a full circle; the trend of ‘quick fixes’ pushed the world towards synthetic chemicals until they realised its harmful effects.

Today’s trend is to research, educate and make well-informed choices; hence, this inkling towards ancient knowledge. Ayurveda, based on ancient time-tested knowledge, aims at benefiting both nature and the recipient.”

Ayurveda is alive

“Ayurveda was alive and used as the primary system of heading in ancient India until the outsider invasion disrupted the system. In the south of India, Ayurveda flourished under the emperor’s patronage, where its practice has always been extremely popular.

The modern Indian consumer is waking up to this very treasure,” explains Rajni. “Ayurveda assists in achieving radiant beauty from deep within bringing balance in accordance with one’s constitutional make-up. This holistic approach ensures the gradual and steady conversion of consumers.”

Ashish throws in data to show that “In 2005, a media campaign linked parabens (a common cosmetic preservative group) to major health issues. Since then, the food sector witnessed a back-to-roots flow. Today’s consumer is taking this trend further by becoming equally mindful about what they are using on their bodies and in their homes.”

Eco-friendly helps

He also agrees that since Ayurvedic products are eco-friendly, it adds to their appeal in these mindful times.

“Herbal products are eco-friendly but the guarantee depends on the brand’s ethos, ethics and values. Authentic Ayurvedic products are eco-friendly and sustainable. This is definitely a strong cause for switching from the chemical world to Ayurvedic products that are made from ethically sourced and grown ingredients,” admits Rajni.

Both agree that sustainable beauty is the need of the hour as it’s about one’s health and body. And about the beauty industry being responsible to society.

International love affair

They both echo that Ayurveda has already crossed our borders and found love internationally. Rajni is happy that the Union Health Ministry is also making various efforts to promote

Ayurveda and its benefits.

Ashish projects that slowly and steadily, high-end industries are going to turn to the natural way. “The Ayurveda consumer trend is going expand exponentially and with that so will the competition in the production. This is only going to benefit the consumer with the availability of affordable Ayurvedic products.”

The Power of Ayurveda