Coronavirus takes out wander from wanderlust: Survey suggests no one is travelling for a year!

There are absolutely no prizes for guessing that the biggest loser due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is the tourism sector. Travelling, which is a luxury, a non-essential service, seems like would be out of business for over a year, suggests a survey.

In the survey of 800 frequent travellers conducted by VN Holidays, 31.03 per cent of the travellers would like to go on a vacation after 12 months, while 30 per cent travellers said that they would go on a vacation in the next 6-12 months.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also set fear of travelling to international destinations, even in the minds of frequent travellers. Only 6.9 per cent of the travellers answered that they would travel outside the country after the pandemic ends, while 37.93 per cent of them said that they would not like to travel anytime soon.