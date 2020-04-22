Coronavirus trims big fat Indian weddings: How COVID-19 has affected country's Band Baaja Baaraat business

The lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has also affected the wedding business as March to May is the peak season for them. "The industry is dead for one year, if not more," says Jayant Verma from Forever Weddings in Pune. Verma said that nearly 50-60 events of his firm got cancelled or postponed in Goa, Mahabaleshwar, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur and Lonavala. He perceives the losses to be around a whopping Rs 4-5 crores.

Jayant Verma says that he saw the lockdown coming and as a result, took a decision to stop all his operations around March 18. The people working in his firm from West Bengal and other parts of the country had already left for their homes on March 14. Verma tells that he paid complete salary to his staff for the month of March and half salaries for April and May.

Nilima Pathak of Yours Truly Weddings says that in the future we must consider hygiene of the utmost importance. There should be provisions for running water, toilets and most importantly kitchens in the wedding halls. Pathak adds that most of her events are not cancelled but postponed. "Those clients who wish to cancel their weddings, we are providing them with a full refund," she tells. Pathak also says that she is helping her vendors who are below the poverty line.