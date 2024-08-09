Conscious Vaastu: How To Harness The Power Of Water Element

Conscious Vaastu enables us to explore nature in relation with living spaces and personal energy. The five elements are the natural resources of energy. Each element resonates with different qualities that influence living and personal energies. The application of the five elements is not just limited to spaces. They have a multi-dimensional model where they can be used to understand directions, colours, shapes, design principles, and architecture which are connected with Space Vaastu as well as simple and adaptable ways to enhance personal energy and inner wellness. The principles of five elements also have significant role in understanding the date of birth, numbers, logos and more.

Water element also known as ‘Jal Tatva’ is one of the fundamental elements of life. When observed from a wider perspective, water element has many vital characteristics than simply quenching the thirst. The presence of water element is very unique right from the oceans, rivers, ponds, streams, lakes, wells, underground water, clouds and many other forms including the human body contains water element. Water element holds immense importance in Conscious Vaastu.

The perspective

Let’s understand the uniqueness of water element from perspective of space and personal energy. As per the science of Vaastu and Feng Shui, water element is not merely about simply placing the water features like fountains, fish tanks, water falls or picture of water features in the relevant directions to balance the energy or solve Vaastu and Feng Shui defects. The purpose and application of element needs to be appropriately understood before applying in any space randomly.

Here are few common questions that are frequently asked during the consultation related to water energy.

Can placement of fish tank help in solving financial stress?

Financial stress and problems aren’t linked with Vaastu or Feng Shui defects. When the space energy and the personal energy both are low, people generally experience blockages. To deal with blockages people tend to apply various solutions. Merely applying any solution like placing a fish tank in a specific direction doesn’t really solve the Vaastu defect. Limiting living entity’s freedom for the personal advantage is not the approach of Conscious Vaastu. The most important solution as per the principles of Conscious Vaastu for dealing with financial stress is to work on improving inner conscious energy followed by balancing the space energy using the power of simplicity.

In the kitchen the sink and gas stove are in same line, should it be changed?

Cooking gas represents fire energy and the sink represents water energy and both are essential yet they are opposite in nature, hence the principles of Vaastu recommends to separate both the energy. In many places sink and gas stove are on the same platform right next to each other. This influences the energy of person working in the kitchen. The simplest approach of Conscious Vaastu to address this conflicting energy is to work in the kitchen with the attitude of ‘utmost happiness’. In addition, to balance the Space Vaastu, simple solution like fixing a wooden frame underneath the sink on all the four sides of the sink helps in isolating the water energy.

Can mirror be placed in the bedrooms?

This is a huge topic and requires in-depth understanding. However, to simplify, mirror represents water energy. Water energy corresponds to movement. Having mirrors in the bedroom creates volatile energy leading to mental instability and peace. It is important to avoid placing or having mirrors directly opposite or besides the bed or around the sleeping area. It is strongly recommended to cover the mirrors if they are present around the bed or are reflecting the bed from any angle.

Can I place a water fountain in my office?

Just placing a water fountain in a particular direction or in a decorative way isn’t the correct strategy. Water fountains are good for decoration and making the space look lively. In addition to this, water fountains are also used for activating the energy. There are various principles linked with Conscious Vaastu to install water fountains in the spaces for activation. Generally, Energy Meridian lines are used to identify the correct spot to install the fountain, including an appropriate date and time which should to be calculated to carry out the installation. This is a complex process which is done by the experienced consultant. To simplify the understanding, rather than just placing the water fountain in the space randomly, make your personal energy like water fountain which is free flowing, soothing, calming and pleasant. Channelise and activate the inner fountain within you, which everyone is blessed with. While working in the office space, calmness of mind, adaptability and aspiration plays an important role in making you feel more efficient and energetic.

In the next article, we shall discuss further on the importance and application of Water Element in Conscious Vaastu.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)