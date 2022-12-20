Complete your New Year's party look with these must-haves

Do you also hear the popping of the champagnes, the ticking of stilettos, and the speaker blaring music? It can only mean one thing. You are getting into a new years party vibe. And while you are hopping around the city, it's the perfect time to get your style quotient. Here are brands that will get your new year's party-ready.

Shivani Awasty:

Favourite with stars like Malaika Arora Khan, Mouni Roy, Gauhar Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Bhumi Pednekar, this label is luxurious and each of its ensembles turns heads with the adornment. The luxury label is for the woman who is graceful and has that bold ignition in her. The label's ready-to-wear ensembles are breathtaking as they are lusciously dipped in transcending fabrics, unique silhouettes, and beautiful patterns. This new year's eve, bring out the big guns and stun the crowd with an oomph factor with Shivani Awasty's fabulous outfits.

KALKI

Kalki may seem like a perfect bridesmaid BFF. However, the label brings mesmerising cocktail dresses, transitional ensembles, and fashion-forward pieces. The label swears by its functionality and aesthetically pleasing outfits. Intricate or bold embellishments, you will find everything that you choose to wear. The fusion-wear brand designs glamorous fits for women who have a contemporary taste.

Pooja Shroff:

A brand that elicits the graceful and glamorous side of women is Pooja Shroff. The label with its stunning collections is designed to cater to every woman looking for smart casual and party-wear outfits. Ensembles that are glamorous, luxurious, and vogue define the notes of a Pooja Shroff ensemble. The designs are exquisite, detailed with intricate artwork, and beautifully fashioned to match the high standards of a woman. Explore the atelier's collection for this new year's eve and be a show stealer.

Wake Your Dreams:

A premium brand that seeks to give perspectives to apparel. A seamless coming together of contemporary and comfortable fashion into one platform, you don't often get to come across a simple yet aesthetically pleasing brand. The fiery passion to create clothing that fits just like the second skin is a perfect choice if you plan to stay in and get cozy at home this new year.

Drawn:

A contemporary ready-to-wear brand that exhibits an unapologetic love for bright colours, art-inspired bold prints, easy and effortless styles. With a vision that combines art and garments to offer collectible and wearable art to every customer, Drawn thrives on achieving a personal connect with the art ‘drawn’ as prints on the garments. The easy-to-wear pieces that don’t can be worn to your New Years brunch to bring in the year with a pop of colour and fun!

Jyo Das:

Ushering bespoke fashion from New York to India, Jyo Das is a sustainable label, bringing the concept of modern charisma alive with the traditional handicraft practices rooted in our culture. Their collection connects the dots of grace with the iconic symbols of all time, elevating them in the spotlight with the hues of crimson reds, elegant whites and bold greens to match your vibe this new years eve!

Read Also 7 times Lionel Messi redefined winter fashion; check out for inspiration