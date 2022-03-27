Cloud Kitchen of the Week: The Poké Co in Mumbai is a haven for Asian and Hawaiian food lovers

What if we tell you this week to try Mumbai's first poke bar — The Poké Co? The word sounds interesting but what is a poke? Poké, (/pou’kei/ means “to slice” in Hawaiian), is an ensemble/ combination of freshly sliced organic produce, glazed with (luscious) sauces and condiments that make it a guilt-free wholesome delight/treat. This power-packed bowl is filled with vibrant colours and flavours that are sure to teleport you to the streets/beaches of Hawaii, at The Poke Co manages to do that.

To be honest, this place doesn't disappoint and brings native Hawaiian cuisine to your doorsteps. The concept of a bowl meal is to serve you a quick on-the-go meal that is nutritious, filled with the goodness of natural ingredients. While they have a set menu from which you can order their recommended poke bowls, they also let you build your own bowl — as per your liking. Customisation of food is a welcome addition that many consumers prefer. From meat, veggies, fish, condiments, sauces, dressing, and more... you can make the bowl right from scratch. In fact, if you don't want to have the meal in a bowl, then just opt for roll.

For Korean and Asian food lovers, this place is absolutely the best. If you are fond of quality sushi and gimbap, their menu has a good variety to opt from — Salmon Philadelphia Uramaki is my go-to. What sets them apart from other cloud kitchens is the fact that they are particular about both quality and quantity for their price offering. Our recommendation for food lovers would be Shiitake Mushroom Poke, which has Balsamic teriyaki shiitake mushrooms, avocado, garlic spinach and jalapeno shoyu sauce — for vegetarians, this one is a must-have.

For non-vegetarians, without a doubt just order for their Korean fried chicken poke, Pork belly poke. What also is interesting about The Poke Co is how they aim to become a sustainable company and are working towards achieving zero food wastage and reducing our material and carbon footprint.

Food-o-meter: 4 stars

USP: A fresh, palatable, Asian native bowl that makes for a perfect fulfilling meal

Highlights: Creamy Philadelphia Crab Wontons, Korean Fried Chicken, Rice Cakes, Hawaiian Salmon Poke, Salmon Philadelphia Uramaki

Average Cost: Rs 500-700 (per person)

Verdict: If you appreciate the goodness and simplicity of food and flavour, this place will make a place in your heart

Delivery: Across Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST