Cloud Kitchen of The Week: Dadi Ka Khazana in Navi Mumbai is a home to simple, soulful and tasty desi meals

Cloud Kitchen: Dadi Ka Khazana

When away from home, all we need is food that reminds us of our mom, dadi, nani. No matter how old we grow, how many dishes we try, how many continents we travel, a home-cooked meal is all we crave at the end of the day.

Filling that food gap in the cloud kitchen market is Dadi Ka Khanzana. They aren’t fancy or serve you an extravagant meal. Their simplicity is their USP. Catering to the patrons in Thane and Navi Mumbai, this cloud kitchen comes as one of the most budget-friendly options that give you a variety of options to choose from when it comes to their meal combos.

When looking to order food that matches up to home standards, it often gets a little heavy on the pocket, but Dadi Ka Khazana breaks that price bracket and serves you a full-satisfying meal at the price starting price of Rs 149. Talking about their food, the cloud kitchen has a curation of bestselling options from the Sindhi, Punjabi and Rajasthani cuisines.

If you are a sucker for authentic Dal Baati, you have got your ideal place. Cooked to perfection, their Baatis are soft and when mixed with Dal or Gatte Ki Sabzi, they are just delightful. If parathas or pooris are your comfort food, pick their platter that serves a mix of four and ten pieces respectively. My vote goes to Bedami Poori and Bikaneri Sev Paratha that relished with a bowl of cold curd. While they have tons of meal combos hand down my favourite is the Sindhi Koki Meal. Interestingly, with multiple cloud kitchens running across the area, this place is your one-stop destination for all those who looking for a complete meal.

Food-o-meter: 4 stars

USP: Soulful food options at a pocket-friendly rate

Highlights: Dal Baati Churma Thali, Sindhi Koki Meal, Soya Chaap Biryani, Soya Chaap Masala, Paratha Platter

Average Cost: Approx. Rs 149-250 per person

Verdict: Dadi ka khana is nothing less than a khazana

Delivery: Across Thane and Navi Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:08 AM IST