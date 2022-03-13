Cloud Kitchen of The Week: Attention health-conscious people! ACTIVeat in Mumbai is a place where you can get tasty food as per your diet plan

Cloud Kitchen: ACTIVeat

In a fast-paced life, we often eat whatever we get our hands-on. We often find ourselves talking about healthy eating but then a burger or vada pav comes in handy and instantly satisfies our hungry head.

Healthy eating often feels like a task but what if you had someone who could manage your meals, your calories and cater to your fitness goals. As difficult as it might sound, ACTIVeat's meal plans are designed to meet your health objectives. Depending on your lifestyle and food preferences, they curate a healthy tiffin meal that gets delivered to any place you wish.

These subscription packages are created to meet consumers' preferences and have plans like Balanced Meal Plan, Vegan Diet Plan, Soup and Salad Meal Plan, Low Carb Diet Plan and Keto Diet Plan. Every meal is curated with a careful understanding of the nutritional and calorie count intake.

If their subscription isn't something you wish to opt for, you can simply choose to order their single meal too. If you thought a healthy meal is only about veggies, they will shatter your myth and serve you interesting plat du jour every day. Be it their chimichurri grilled chicken, stir-fried rice and French beans, Kerala fish curry with masala rice, mango paprika paneer salad or lasagna in creamy spinach sauce... every meal is outlined giving utmost importance to alimentation.

Interestingly, the breads served with veggies and gravy are gluten-free. Trust us, their bajra rotis are indeed a delight to eat. To make your meal plans interesting, they also have a bakery option that serves palatable desserts and breads like Keto cheese bread, a swiss roll, cookie cream sandwich, keto olive focaccia loaf, almond cookies, fudge bites and more, giving you a guilt-free eating experience.

Food-o-meter: 3 stars

USP: If you are on a quest to eat right, wise, healthy... your search has come to an end

Highlights: Vegan Diet Plan, Low Carb Diet Plan, Keto Diet Plan, and more

Average Cost: Approx. Rs 300 per meal or Rs 1050 for four meals

Verdict: This premium healthy food delivery service is here to transform our lives for good, better, best!

Delivery: Across Mumbai

