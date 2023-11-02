Cityscapes & Memories: 5 Romantic Wedding Venues in the Heart of Mumbai For Your Big Day

'Tis the season of festivals and a lot of weddings. While the soon-to-be couples and their families would know the struggle of finalising a wedding space for their big day, the availability of a desired location is a huge road block. Here's the list of gardens you can choose from in the city, even if it is last minute.

The Garden by Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

This exquisite venue spread across 15,000 square feet lawn adjoining the hotel and with Shaadi by Marriott can accommodate over 1,000 people at a time. Whether you're planning a romantic, intimate ceremony or a grand, lavish affair, The Gardens is a versatile space and can be customised to reflect your personal style – from traditional to contemporary, ensuring your dream wedding becomes memorable. The place has a kitchen and other amenities to make you and your guests feel comfortable.

The Royal Gardens by ITC Maratha

This vast outdoor venue is spread over 32,500 square feet is idea for creating a grand and memorable wedding ceremonies. Some of the most striking features of this outdoor venue are their two stylised Gazebos that can be fashioned into an opulent 'mandap' to make your ceremony space look royal. In addition, the backdrop of the hotel makes for a majestic backdrop for events with exquisite grandeur.

The Club in Andheri West

If you don't like the idea of hosting an outdoor wedding to keep hour heels from sinking into the sand, The club is a right choice for you. The 23,000 square feet space has a large capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 guests. With granite flooring, excellent outdoor lighting, and built-in buffet counters, the Club's Colonial Courtyard is a wonderful choice to celebrate your important day. In addition, the space also has a separate indoor space to accommodate more guests.

The Jade Garde in Worli

The venue which is known for hosting corporate events, is not open for hosting weddings. An elevated open terrace garden is known as Jade Sky which can easily accommodate over 800 guests. The other banquets within this spectacular premises are open for indoor weddings and the elegant Jade Ballroom can add a royal touch to your wedding or other ceremonies. This area faces the sea which makes the wedding even more spectacular and memorable.

The Leela in Andheri East

This royal wedding venue's Grand Ballroom can house over a thousand guests, this space will exceed your expectations. You can host your pre-wedding functions and the wedding as well. The space is divided into 5 sections to accommodate all of your wedding arrangements. The interior of the space is grand and will add a royal touch to your wedding ceremonies.