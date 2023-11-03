7 Bollywood Divas Giving Major Fashion Goals On Styling Statement Jewellery For Upcoming Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks classy in her outfit by London-based designer Robert Wun. The actress wore a Bulgari's statement jewellery- a diamond and emerald necklace and a pair of matching earrings. You can try for a similar neckpiece this Diwali or during upcoming wedding as it will accentuate your traditional outfit or western gown.
All pics credit: Instagram
Deepika Padukone's wore the off-white ruffled saree with a trail by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. A broad and heavy pearl necklace or collar accessory will make you look like a princess when you pair it perfectly with your saree.
Huma Qureshi's donned an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla royal couture and paired it with multilayered neckpiece and matching mangtikas. Going for these statement jewellery could make your lehengas stand out from the rest and make you look like a 'Maharani'.
The style icon and fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always give major fashion goals with her outfits and accessories. Her styling sense is impeccable. She wore an ear cuff, bangles, kadas and rings with her ethnic off-white jumpsuit and black mirror jacket. Trying these statement jewellery will give a boho chic vibe when you want to give your ethnic outfit, a modern touch.
When you scroll through Kiara Advani's Instagram, you will realise that you can take inspiration from all her outfits whether lehenga attire or western dress. Kiara's elegant diamond neckpiece is a good example of minimalism combined with a classy look and could be worn on a modern plunging neck dress for a wedding party.
Janhvi Kapoor never fail to amaze with her fashion choices. Nose ring like the one donned by the Bollywood actress will make you look stunning in your traditional outfit, don't forget to put kajal and mascara.
Vidya Balan is a damn good actress but equally good when it comes to styling traditional outfit. Her exquisite earrings would look perfect on salwar kurtas and even a light saree with minimal to no print.
Thanks For Reading!