Christmas 2022: Our last minute gifting guide for Christmas is so perfect that even Santa would feel jealous

Christmas 2022: A complete guide to last-minute Christmas gifting | FPJ

Christmas is the time when every important person in your life expects a gift. And giving them the best gift which can bring smile to their face is not a cake walk. So, if you are still wondering and checking out shopping websites, here's our list to the last minute gifts that are easy to order online or pick from stores on your way to work. Check this out.

Check the listicle below:

Fitness gift box

Fitness gift box |

A gift box by aastey that comes with a water bottle, scrunchie, delicious eggless biscottis from the sweetish house mafia, and a lilac-scented candle, making it the perfect Christmas gift for the fitness freak. This holiday season, give your loved ones the cutest gift hamper.

Available online

Price: INR 1600 onwards

Corset dress

Corset dress |

Who doesn't like to dress the best on Christmas? So, you can gift a mesh corset dress by Lea Clothing Co. which will look good when your girlfriend wears it during this Christmas party.

Available online

Price: INR 5000 onwards

Hair accessories

Hair accessories |

A special gift for the superwomen in our lives would be a hair extension that will look absolutely gorgeous. Girls love to try different hairstyles and coloured strand outs is the perfect way to add a pop of colour to her look. So you can gift those from Nish hair.

Available online

Soft loafers

Soft loafers |

You can order Bamboo Grass Loafers from Solecraft and give them an immense comforting experience as these are an excellent choice for all-day and all-season wear. They are available in the red colour too that matches the theme of Christmas.

Available online

Price: INR 2000 onwards

Crockery collection

Crockery collection |

The amazing crockery collection by Thevasa offers lovely designs, to help you choose the right gifting option for your loved ones. They have exquisite bowls, cups, plates, and more in stunning contrast hues of pastel pink, delicate blue, and earthy orange all created by experienced artisans. A perfect gift for your mother.

Available online

Price: INR 1490 onwards

Skincare Collection

Skincare Collection |

Our skin requires the right amount of care which is possible through better cleansing, toning and moisturising regime with good skin care products. You can gift your sister or partner Neal's Yard Remedies Christmas skincare Collection that comes with a glow day cream, rose AHA toner, glow facial oil and eye brightener.

Available online

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy- fragrance candles |

Scented candles by Squish town are available with fragrances like fresh Rosemary natural essential oil and soft Elderflower natural essential oil. When lit, this candle gives off a soft floral fragrance and will help you pause and calm down on a heavy day. These could be the best gifting option for people who like to meditate, or want to indulge in a romantic evening with partner and anyone who just is a fan of good fragrances.

Available online

Price: INR 1080 onwards

Exquisite chocolate hampers

Exquisite chocolate hampers |

Delicious Indian origin chocolate hamper is meant for someone who is a true chocolate lover and has luxurious tastes. You can then gift the Colocal hamper by Roastery Coffee House consisting of dark chocolate bon-bon box, handmade granola, chocolate hazelnut spread, handmade cookies, Instacoffee, chocolate bars, candle and chocolate coated nuts.

Available online

Price: INR 1845 onwards