Christmas 2022: 8 top places to see best Xmas decorations in Mumbai

Come Christmas, the entire city gets decked up in hues of reds, whites, greens, and blue. These are the days when every nook and corner of the city makes you feel and live the festive moments. And without any doubt, Mumbai does it better than anywhere else.

From those traditional places in Bandra, to Dadar and Thane, these places stand pride of the city as they get enveloped in the colours of Christmas and light-up in the evenings, mesmerising each individual passing by. You can soak in the beauty of the display, take pictures, and feel the vibes of the season. Here's a complete list of places you can visit to see the best Christmas display in the city.

Hiranandani Powai

This locality of Mumbai is nothing less of a theatrical backdrop for a truly merry Christmas. The entire locality gets draped in lights and colours of Christmas. The entire area is a treat for eyes with spectacular visuals. Just a stroll through these alleys would make you feel wrapped in Christmas festivities. Don't miss the 'Winter Light Fiesta' that is held every year, making the entire place glam up in the colours of Christmas.

Pali village in Bandra

Experience an ornamental look during this time of the year. The old colonial style houses and villas look most beautiful and attractive, complemented with a chilly weather is a perfect mix to take a walk and head ahead in the lane. The stars and lanterns hang in the streets, and fairy lights adorn trees giving a complete holiday spirit. Several neighborhood around the city deck up with much pomp and show. Christmas eve can never be so beautiful than exploring places like St Andrew's Church, Hill Road, and Golibar subway to Linking Road, all the streets in Bandra are high on holiday spirit.

Damian

We recommend you to go on an evening walk before of on Christmas even and cross as many lanes of Bandra as you can. Damian, a furniture store in Bandra is known to have the most extravegant window nativity scene in the neighbourhood. Many visitors from every corner of the city go to this place to check out the Christmas light décor and display. Every year, the store changes the theme of their nativity theme. Most of the time, the themes revolve around childhood stories like Alice in Wonderland, and Gulliver's Travels.

V Road in Bandra

This entire street in Bandra makes you feel like Christmas, but it involves a lot of walking. Walk past the popular Villa Vandre, which lights up during the Christmas like nowhere else. This house, also called Peace Haven or blue colour house neat Carter road lights up magnificently every year. Walk down the St Paul road to Francis Road and then chapel road and Mt Carmel church, the whole street is lit up boasting the story and history of each house and church on the street. The stars hanging all the way will accompany you till you walk and get tired.

R City Mall

JogiSingh

One of the biggest malls in the city has geared up for holiday season to give out some major Christmas vibes this year. Starting from December 24 till January 1, the mall is set to host a world-class experience through exuberant décor, city's happening Christmas market, and a solid line-up of fun activities. The mall is decked up in a breathtaking magical Christmas décor which is nothing less than a masterpiece creation called Sky Full of Christmas.

Phoenix Mall

Apart from a well ornamented and adorned Christmas décor, the High Street Phoenix Mall comes up with a variety of fun activities as well. Just like every year, there will be a theme for the Christmas decoration where you can see the huge Christmas tree decked up in colourful lights.