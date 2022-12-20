Christmas 2022: Check the bizarre traditional practices in different countries

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 20, 2022
Australia: Christmas here is celebrated in the summer. Santa Claus here takes off his traditional clothes and his reindeer are replaced by 6 kangaroos
Sweden: Giant straw goat referred to as the Gävle Goat which is more than 42 feet high, 23 feet wide, and weighs 3.6 tons is erected each year at the same spot
England: If children are mischievous, they are given coals in stockings instead of sweets
Venezuela: In Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, people go to church on roller skates and the roads are emptied from 8 pm
Norway: Christmas here means hiding your mops and brooms because Norwegians are superstitious as they believe that evil spirits will return to Earth that night, so to prevent them from stealing the brooms and going on joyrides in the Christmas sky
Barbados: A Christmas table here isn't complete without a baked ham decorated with pineapple and sorrel glazes, a rum cake, and Jug Jug, a dish inspired by the Scottish influence on the island
Ukraine: They observe Christmas Day on January 7 by dressing in traditional garments and walking through town singing carols. A dish called 'kutya' is a popular Christmas Eve treat
