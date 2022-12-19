Mumbai: 7 hottest Christmas parties in the city you shouldn't miss

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 19, 2022
Knotty Yard lounge in Powai is arranging for a fun party night on 24th & 25th December starting from 8 pm onwards. Tickets can be booked online
Head to Hard Rock Cafe, Navi Mumbai, for rocking party music from VDJ Varun, who will have you dance to his foot-tapping beats. The party starts at 24th December, 8:00pm onwards and the ticket costs Rs 1,000 onwards
Zimbabwe's band 'Blessing Bled Chimanga' Collective will be performing live for the Christmas party at The Finch, Andheri (E) from 8:30 pm and ticket costs Rs 499 onwards
Holidazed, one day Christmas Carnival will be full of fun, frolic and great music with artists like Vasu Kainth and Gravero at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla at Rs 399 on 24 Dec 2022 from 5:00 pm onwards
Experience 'World of Christmas' at Jio World Drive; which will include activities for people of all ages with live performances, and mouth-watering delicacies, workshops and games on Dec 23 and 25, 2022 at Jio World Drive for Rs 499
The biggest Christmas Carnival of 2022 is scheduled on 25 Dec at 5:00 pm at one of the largest indoor venues in India, Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli for Rs 399. The evening will be full of games, DIY activities, fun filled workshops, lip smacking food-court and exciting takeaways for all age groups
Doggie Bazaar Doggie Christmas Carnival will be organised at Jio World Drive on Dec 25, 2022 from 11:00 am for Rs 299 onwards. It will include complimentary doggie food and desserts, grooming, vet check-up along with special human food & bar. Special doggie adoption camp and fashion show is also going to be there
