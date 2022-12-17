Christmas 2022: 8 wedding gowns straight from Hollywood divas for all the brides who are tying the knot this season

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 17, 2022
American media personality Paris Hilton wore an elegant wedding gown with timeless long sleeve lace creation by 'Oscar de la Renta' for wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021. This gown can surely give you a memorable time of your life
British- American actress Lily Collins donned a Victorian Era-inspired long-sleeve lace gown by 'Ralph Lauren' with a matching lace cape with a hood. The veil over head is simply stunning-add on to the wedding-wear
Australian Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr was dressed in an elegant strapless gown by 'Oscar de la Renta' during 'Met Gala 2022' and glimmering accessories by luxury Italian jewellery brand 'Bulgari'. This could be a perfect wedding gown inspiration for a modern bride
Italian fashion blogger, Chiara Ferragni married Italian superstar Federico Leonardo Lucia. She wore a crochet lace romper featuring long sleeves and a high neck, with a full tulle skirt over the top. Doesn't this gown look so Gen Z?
American actress Anne Hathaway wore a custom-made Valentino bridal gown, which featured a degradé blush tone and intricate lace appliqués and embroidery. Hathaway paired the gown with a dramatic chapel-length veil, set on a lace Juliet cap. We loved the tiara style veil and you should definitely try this one
American actress Nicola Peltz wore Valentino, the Italian fashion house designed chic dress with a square neckline, thick straps, and an attached train. She accessorized it with lace gloves, a lavish veil during her wedding with Brooklyn Beckham. This queen like gown can be on your selection list
American television personality Whitney Port choose a totally unconventional dress and collaborated with Ashi Studio to dream up her statement high-low wedding dress with all-over botanical embroidery and illusion long sleeves. She paired the outfit with floral shoes. This is for all the brides who decide to break the traditional dressing norms
Colombian and American actress Sofia Vergara dazzled as she wed Joe Manganiello in the strapless silk-tulle dress which featured a removable skirt with a flowing train. This off shoulder, heavily-laced gown is stunning and we promise, your man won't take his eyes off you
Thanks For Reading!