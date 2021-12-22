Christmas 2021: Quotes and wishes to share on the festive occasion

The holiday season is upon us and its finally the time to get into the Christmas spirit. Since, its the best to keep the celebrations low key given the pandemic situation this year, we have gathered here some beautiful Christmas quotes and wishes which you can share with your loved one's and make the occasion special even if you aren't with them.

Pick your favorites and share them on your Christmas card or in an amazing series on social media feed. Some of them also make for catchy captions under your holiday photos or homemade gift tag when you are all set to wrap all the gifts.

Here are the Top Wishes and quotes for Christmas:

Let the happy days and treasures of the present be the golden memories of tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all of you and your family.

In this most beautiful season, you may find a lot of reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas and a lot of love from family to family!

May Holidays bring fun and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas to you.

Wishing harmony, health, satisfaction, and success for you and your families in the coming year. It's a happy Christmas.

Well, whatever is beautiful. Whatever is meaningful to you. Ok, whatever gives you pleasure. May it be yours on Christmas holidays and in the year to come.

May the Christmas season finish this year on a happy note and making room for a new year that is fresh and light. Season's greetings to all of you.

A joyful now and a well-remembered experience. Merry Christmas to you and your family, and good luck for the New Year.

Season's greetings to you! Wishing you and your families a blessed holiday season, making lovely memories of your precious family.

May the Christmas season bring just peace and pleasure to you and your lovely families. We're missing you and expecting to see you in 2021.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:34 PM IST