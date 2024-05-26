Chitrangada, Dearest Pancham And More... Top Picks Of The Week

Chitrangada

Chitrangada is a dance and drama adaptation from the book Chitrangada written by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. The drama is based on the untold story of the mythological princess of the Kingdom of Manipur –Chitrangada; one of the wives of Arjuna. She was a queen, a warrior, a lover, a mother and moreover a courageous princess who defied stereotypes and ruled her kingdom with grace becoming an inspiration for generations to come. The drama stars Suhasi Dhami, Sandip Soparrkar, Moumita Pal as leads and is directed, produced and choreographed by Madhumita Chakraborty.

When: June 1, 8 pm

Where: St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra West

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Dearest Pancham

A scintillating musical concert based on the evergreen foot-tapping numbers of the iconic music director of Indian film industry RD Burman titled Dearest Pancham with 40 Musicians. These melodious renditions will be power-packed by an ornamental live orchestra from the Hindi Film Industry showcasing their ultimate brilliance. The 40-piece live orchestra will be inclusive of Violin Section, Percussion, Flute, Sitar, Saxophone, and much more contemporary instruments with top musicians from Bollywood. The aesthetic blending of accomplished vocalists and 35 superb instrumentalists will be flattering a sumptuous musical treat to the audience.

When: June 1, 6:30 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Summer Camp

Embark on a creative journey at this summer camp where each day unfolds a new masterpiece! Deconstruct renowned artworks, uncovering the inspirations behind them. Then, channel your newfound insights into crafting your own unique pieces to cherish. Explore, create, and bring home five days' worth of artistic treasures.

When: May 27 to 31, 11 pm

Where: Hormuz Mansion, Breach Candy

To book a place visit: insider.in

Futurism

Immerse yourself in a night of cutting-edge beats and futuristic vibes. This isn't just a party—it's an immersive experience where music intertwines with innovation. Witness the evolution of sound as boundaries are pushed and new frontiers explored. A journey into the future of music that you won't soon forget.

When: June 1, 9 pm

Where: Antisocial, Lower Parel

To book a place visit: insider.in

Yaadon Ka Safar

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of legendary composers like Laxmikant-Pyarelal Ji, promising a journey through nostalgia and musical brilliance. Prepare to be spellbound as the soulful voices of Shriijiit Chakraborty, Ashish Shrivastava, Somya Varma, and Ankita Brahme weave a mesmerizing tapestry of emotions. Accompanied by a talented ensemble of 10 musicians, their performance promises to infuse energy and finesse into every note, creating an unforgettable musical experience. From imaginative concepts to meticulous attention to detail, they guarantee to mesmerize audiences with sensational performances that leave a lasting impression.

When: May 26, 8:30 pm

Where: Zaverben Popatlal Sabhagruha Auditorium, Ghatkopar

To book a place visit: insider.in

Clown Festival

The Flubber and Friends Clown Show is back and better than ever! Join them for an evening filled with laughter, music, juggling, comedy, and magic. Flubber and his troupe of four incredibly talented clowns are here to entertain and delight audiences of all ages. It also includes amazing Juggling Acts: Watch in awe as the clowns juggle with incredible skill and musical Fun: Enjoy catchy tunes and musical acts that will get you moving. This is the perfect event for families – parents, grandparents, and kids will all have a fantastic time together.

When: June 1, 5 pm

Where: Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium

To book a place visit: insider.in

Summer Fiesta

This dynamic workshop ignites your child's imagination and nurtures their creativity. Through engaging activities and guided exploration, they'll learn to push the boundaries of their creativity and discover the joy of the writing process. Unlock their potential and watch their ideas flourish in this inspiring event!

When: May 27 onwards

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai