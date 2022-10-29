e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChhath Puja 2022: From Rice Kheer to Thekua, traditional sweets and namkeen you should include in your festive celebrations

Chhath Puja 2022: From Rice Kheer to Thekua, traditional sweets and namkeen you should include in your festive celebrations

Chhath Puja 2022 celebrations have already begun. If you want to make the festival more special, then surely some of these traditionally prepared dishes

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Chhath Puja | PTI
Follow us on

Festivals of India are enriched with many mouth-watering sweets and traditional meals. Chhath Puja is one of them. During the four-day-long festival, several sweets are offered as prasad and strictly vegetarian food which does not contain onions, or garlic is prepared. Here are a few traditional dishes to indulge in during this festival, which started on October 28 this year and will conclude on October 31.

Check out some delicious and must-try food preparations:

Rice Kheer

Rice Kheer

Rice Kheer | File

Rice kheer is traditionally known as Rasiyaw. Instead of sugar, people use jaggery (gud) while making it. It is prepared by putting rice, water and some milk in a pan and cooking it till it achieves the desired consistency.

Puri

Puri

Puri | File photo

Read Also
Zomato takes a dig into 'Fake Mr. Bean' episode, here's what the food delivery app tweeted after Pak...
article-image

No dish during Chhath Puja is complete without puri. It is made with flour and is fried in ghee. Many people like to have puris with aloo ki sabzi or ghiya ki sabzi.

Kaddu bhaat

Kaddu bhaat

Kaddu bhaat | YouTube /Divya's super kitchen

One will surely have water in their mouth after seeing this tempting dish. This amazing sabzi is most popular in Chhath. It is made with Kaddu (pumpkin/Lauki(Bottle Gourd) with Himalayan salt or sendha namak and cooked in ghee. It can be eaten with fried poori or rice.

Kasar

Kasar sweet

Kasar sweet | Bihar Tourism website

Kasar is a must-have dessert to gorge on during Chhath Puja. It's a special laddoo made with rice or wheat flour, jaggery and ghee with fennel seeds and some powdered rice.

Thekua

Thekua

Thekua | Freepik

Thekua is the most popular prasad during Chhath Puja. It is made from ghee, wheat flour, dry fruits, and sugar. The ingredients are made into a dough, which is later shaped into small tikkis and deep-fried. It is offered to Lord Sun during the puja.

Read Also
Chhath Puja: Everything you need to know about this festival
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Chhath Puja 2022: Amp your festive spirit by adding these songs to your playlist

Chhath Puja 2022: Amp your festive spirit by adding these songs to your playlist

Chhath Puja 2022: From Rice Kheer to Thekua, traditional sweets and namkeen you should include in...

Chhath Puja 2022: From Rice Kheer to Thekua, traditional sweets and namkeen you should include in...

DIY methods for blemish-free skin this winter

DIY methods for blemish-free skin this winter

Halloween 2022: Haunted places in Mumbai that will surely send chills down your spine: They speak of...

Halloween 2022: Haunted places in Mumbai that will surely send chills down your spine: They speak of...

Is early winter peeling off your skin? Try these home remedies

Is early winter peeling off your skin? Try these home remedies