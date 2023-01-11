e-Paper Get App
Check out this delicious and healthy Jaggery Laddo recipe to make your Makar Sankranti sweeter

You can make this delicacy even at the last minute

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
It's that time of the year when we say formal buy buy to winters and head to our terraces to celebrate the festival of kite. In many parts of India the day is also celebrated as Pongala nd Bihu. Whatever the name of the festival may be, what remains constant is the food, especially dessert. Here's a quick Jaggery ke Laddoo recipe by Chef Sunil Singh at The Bluebop Cafe.

Ingredients:

Jaggery powder 50gm
Rajgira flour  50gm
Almond flour 50gm
Cashew Nut  100gm
Raw cocoa powder 65gm
Vanilla essence 2ml
Extra virgin Coconut oil 100ml
Maple syrup 50ml

Method:

Mix Jaggery powder, rajgira flour almond flour with water and Extra virgin Coconut oil to make tart base.

Pour the mixture in a tart tin and bake for 15 minutes at 180' C.

Once done, keep it for cooling on racks.

In a bowl mix crushed cashew nut raw cocoa powder maple syrup to make a thick batter.

Pour this mixture in a piping bag and let it cool in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Fill the tart with the mixture and garnish with raw cocoa powder.

