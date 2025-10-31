How Premiumisation Is Changing The Way India Drinks

Driven initially by the rise of Indian single malts and boosted further by the craft gin movement, premiumisation is now a defining priority for both established homegrown brands and ambitious new entrants seeking to set their spirits apart at the top end. The industry’s approach has shifted from chasing volume to prioritising prestige and quality, which is buoyed by consistent double-digit growth in India’s luxury and premium spirits segment. According to a report by Euromonitor International, the overall luxury market is expected to hit $12.1 billion this year.

Beyond a business strategy, there is also a broader cultural shift among Indian consumers, who are seeking quality and authenticity over quantity. “Premiumisation helps us meet these aspirations through refined taste, craftsmanship, and storytelling. It’s about creating experiences, not just beverages,” shares Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer at Radico Khaitan, which introduced Rampur Indian single malt and Jaisalmer gin as leading brands in Indian spirits. The company has collaborated with D’YAVOL Luxury Collective to launch D’YAVOL Spirits, a new-age alcobev venture, whose first launch will be a premium tequila.

New-age Indian spirits brands took the leap of faith almost a decade ago to tap into a niche where consumers seek authenticity. “The consumer has evolved; they want something that feels authentic and crafted with care, for Indian brands, that meant rethinking quality, design, and experience from the ground up,” shares Anand Virmani, Co-Founder and Master Distiller, Nao Spirits. In 2018, when he launched Hapusa gin, he says, “the aim was simply to make a good gin—something that could hold its own in the world. The premium tag just followed.”

Delhi-based Medusa Beverages has also found that audiences are willing to pay more for authenticity, design, and experience. They launched Medusa Air Mild Beer in 2023 and last year partnered with Warner Bros. for Medusa x House of the Dragon variant. “Premiumisation allows us to strengthen our margins, build deeper brand equity, and play in a space where quality and creativity matter more than price wars. It’s about shaping perception, not chasing volume,” says Amardeep Singh, Executive Director, Medusa Beverages.

Homegrown spirits behemoths like Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), and Tilaknagar Industries have also entered the fray, claiming their share of the premiumisation pie through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. ABD acquired Woodburns Indian Whisky, Pumori Small Batch Gin, and Segredo Aldeia Rum from Fullarton Distilleries. In addition to that, they’ve crafted two in-house premium gin and whisky labels, Zoya and Arthaus, respectively. Similarly, Tilaknagar Industries has introduced the House of TI, a new luxury vertical that will anchor future premium releases and investments. It has invested in ventures like Bartisans with a 36% stake and Spaceman Spirits Lab (makers of Samsara gin, Sitara rum, and Amara Vodka) with a 21% stake. “These partnerships allow us to diversify while staying connected to evolving consumer tastes. They also bring together creativity and scale by combining TI’s established infrastructure with new-age brand energy,” shares Sanaya Dahanukar, Marketing Manager, Tilaknagar Industries. The journey for House of TI, however, began with the brandy segment. “Brandy in India was often viewed as a mass-market spirit rather than a luxury. We wanted to change that perception and show that brandy, when crafted with care, can be as refined and complex as a cognac,” says Dahanukar.

Even Diageo India saw the potential and introduced Godawan Indian single malt—its latest expression, Godawan 173: The Collector’s Edition, that is limited to just 173 bottles, and priced at INR 5,00,000. With conservation at its core, it was also about finding a stronger cultural connect with Rajasthan’s Asha Liqueur cask finish. “For today’s consumers, premium means purposeful—it’s about authenticity and meaning. The definition of premium itself has evolved, and it’s not just about quality or cost, but about creating something that feels truly relevant,” explains Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer, Diageo India. The premise underlines the future of premium homegrown spirits brands—crafting something honest, breaking away from international playbooks, and creating India’s own.