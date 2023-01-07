Winter recipe: Make this delicious Gajar Ka Halwa for your winter meal at home in just 7 steps

Winter is here! And it is never complete without eating a lot of Gajar Ka Halwa. Ditch your diet and take a bowl of halwa that's heaven in those chilly nights. Here's an easy recipe by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, Khandani Rajdhani to make Gajar Ka Halwa at home.

Ingredients:

Grated Desi Red Carrots – 3 cups

Sugar – 1 cup

Mawa (Khoya) – ½ cup

Milk – ½ cup

Ghee - 2 tbsp

Cashew nuts – 1 tbsp

Pista – 1 tbsp

Almonds – 1 tbsp

Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp

Method:

1. Take a heavy bottom sauce pan. Add the 1 part of theghee in the pan and heat.

2. Add the grated carrots and sauté Til the carrots start leaving water from the sides.

3. Add the sugar to the carrots and keep cooking for 10 mins.

4. Add the ghee now and stir and about 5 minutes.

5. Add the milk to the Halwa and let it reduce and evaporate.

6. Now add the grated mawa, chopped nuts stir and cool.

7. Serve Warm garnished with some grated mawa.

Chefs Tips:

1. Can be served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream

2. Can be Cooled and Made into Gajar Halwa Ladoos.

3. Can be stuffed inside a Pie to make a Gajar Halwa Pie.

