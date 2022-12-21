Winter recipe: Punjabi Sarson Da Saag in just 6 simple steps

Sarson Ka Saag and Makai-Roti |

The longing for punjent, peppery and nutritious, Punjabi Sarson ka Saag is not restricted to North India anymore. This vibrantly creamy dish has reached across the globe satisfying many taste buds. It takes one opportunity to taste this delicious dish, and you won't mind it eating anytime of the year. Though, favourite during the winter season, Sarson da Saag is available in restaurants any time of the year. However, making it at home is always special. Check out this quick recipe by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, Khandani Rajdhani.

Sarson Da Saag

Ingredients:

Sarson Ka Saag – 4 Bunches

Spinach – 2 Bunches

Bathua – 1 Bunch

Green Chillies – 2-3 No’s

Makai ka Atta – 1 Cup

Tadka Ingredients:

Ghee – 3 Tbsp

Ginger Finely Chopped – 2 Big Tbsp

Green Chilly – 03 Tbsp

Onion Finely Chopped – 2-3 No’s

Serving:

White Butter – 1 Tbsp

Method:

1. Chop all the Green Leafy Vegetables finely and rinse thoroughly in running water. Chop the onion, ginger and green chillies finely.

3. Take a cooking pot with lid and add about 500 ml of water and bring it to boil. Then add all of the chopped greens leafy vegetables and 1 part of the green chillies to the boiling water , cover the lid and cook the green for around 15-20 mins on slow flame.

5. Remove the cooking pot off the flame and add the Makai the atta in batches and keep mashing the cooked green till all the makai ka atta is dissolved in the greens everything turns into a paste.

6. Take ghee in another pot and add ginger, green chillies and onion and sauté till the onions are translucent and soft. Add the entire greens mixture to this tadka and cook with the tadka for another 15-20 mins. Add salt and season the whole mixture.

7. Serve hot with big dollop of white butter on top.

Chefs Tips:

1. Ideally to be eaten with Makai Ki Roti, Jaggery and white Butter.

2. Can be cooled and stored in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

3. Can be an excellent topping on a crispy toasted Slice of Garlic baguette with some.

Jaggery and White Butter topping.

