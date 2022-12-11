7 steps to the best Undhiyu you've had this winter season

Surati Undhiyu |

Winter is here and so as the reason to eat all those delicacies that we crave the entire year. With increasing appetites, it’s time to prep-up and indulge yourself in deliciously warm delicacies, which are reserved especially for cold season. Check out the recipe of Surati Undhiyu by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, Khandani Rajdhani which is easy to try at home this winter.

Surati Undhiyu

Ingredients:

Grinding Masala:

Green Garlic – ½ cup, Coconut (Without the dark skin) – ½ cup, Peanuts Raw – 1 tbsp, Corriander Fresh – 06 tbsp,

Mixing Masala:

Green Chilli Paste – 1 tbsp, Ginger Paste – 1 tbsp, Garlic Paste – 1 tsp ,Haldi Powder – 1 tsp, Dhania powder – 1 tsp, Jeera Powder – 1 tsp, Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp, Ajwain – 1 tsp, Salt to taste, Dry coconut – tbsp, White Til – 1 Tbsp, Sugar – 1 tbsp, Hing – 1 tsp, Green Garlic Chives – 100 Gms

Vegetables:

Shakarkand – 100 gms, Peeled Potato – 200 gms, Purple Yam (Ratalu) – 150 gms, Eggplant – 04 pcs, Raw Banana – 01 pcs ( Cut into 6 pcs), Surti Papdi – 500 gms, Green Peas – 100 gms

Tadka:

Sunflower Oil – 4 tbsp, Garlic paste – 1 tsp, Hing – 1 tsp, Ajwain – 1 tsp, Green Chilli paste – 1 tsp

Methi Muthiya:

Fresh Methi – 2 cups, Green chilli paste – 2 tsp, Ginger paste – 1 1/2 tsp, Garlic Paste – 1 tsp, Salt – 1 tsp, White Till – 1 tbsp, Hing – ½ tsp, Haldi Powder – 1 tsp, Sugar – 1.5 tsp, Curd – 1 tbsp, Oil 2 tbsp, Besan – 1 Cup, Atta Kar Kara – ½ cup, Maida – ½ cup

Method :

1. Take all the grinding masala and grind to a coarse consistency.

2. Mix all the mixing masala to the coarsely ground masala with one part of the green

garlic chives and chopped coriander.

3. Cut the Potato, Yam, Sweet Potato, Raw Banana (with Skin) into 1 inch size pieces.

4. Slit the Banana &amp; Egg Plant and stuff with the masala.

5. Take oil in the cooker and add all the tadka ingredients and sauté. Add all the beans ,

stuffed vegetables and Methi Muthiya and pour some water over all the vegetables.

6. Cook all the vegetables for four whistles.

7. Remove onto the serving plate and garnish with left over Green garlic Chives and Chopped Coriander.