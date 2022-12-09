Non-vegetarian's delight, Champaran Chicken: One pot recipe from Bihar

India is a country of diverse culture, people and the food they consume. Every region has its own delicacy with its own locally resourced masalas and ingredients. And when we talk about different cuisines in India, one can't miss the food from Bihar, which is always high on garam masalas, especially non-vegetarian dishes. And Champaran chicken also known as Ahuna chicken tops the chart in all the delicacies the state is famous for.
This delicacy is still cooked in clay pots and it is believed that this one-pot chicken dish originated in a village names Ghorasaran situated near the Indo-Nepal border. From there the dish reached Champaran district of Bihar. Here, the dish received a new dimension for its preparation and became a famous delicacy from Bihar across the country. If you are already set to cook at home, we brought you this recipe by Hiranyami Shivani, Co-founder of The Chhaunk, a Gurugram-based restaurant.
Champaran Chicken
It is a dish having origins in the Bihar region of Champaran. Ingredients like Garlic, onions, ginger, mustard oil, and ghee are combined with the meat to make a marinade. The mouth of the handi (earthenware pot) is sealed with kneaded flour. In the next part, it is gently cooked over a low wood fire while being regularly stirred. The quality of the meat affects both the flavours and the length of cooking.
Ingredients
Chicken Pieces – 500 grams
Sliced onions – 500 grams
Green Chilli – 5 to 6
Garlic Bulbs – 2
Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tbsp
Dry Red Chilli – 4 to 5
Fennel Seeds - 1 tbsp
Small Cinnamon Stick – 1
Black Pepper – 4 to 5
Green Cardamom – 4 to 5
Black Cardamom – 2
Cloves – 4 to 5
Chilli Flakes – 1 tbsp
Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tbsp
Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
Cumin Powder – 1 tbsp
Turmeric Powder – 1 tbsp
Garam Masala Powder – 1 tbsp
Salt (as per taste)
Mustard Oil – 4 cup
Ghee – 2 cup
Method:
Add the chicken, as well as the other ingredients, to a bowl.
Fill a clay pot with the thoroughly combined ingredients.
Cover it with clay lid and seal it with the floor dough.
This pot should be kept on a very low flame for around an hour.
Keep rotating and shuffling the pot while on flame so that all sides are equally heated and it doesn’t burn and stick in clay pot.
Your Champaran chicken is now ready to be served.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)