Non-vegetarian's delight, Champaran Chicken: One pot recipe from Bihar

India is a country of diverse culture, people and the food they consume. Every region has its own delicacy with its own locally resourced masalas and ingredients. And when we talk about different cuisines in India, one can't miss the food from Bihar, which is always high on garam masalas, especially non-vegetarian dishes. And Champaran chicken also known as Ahuna chicken tops the chart in all the delicacies the state is famous for.

This delicacy is still cooked in clay pots and it is believed that this one-pot chicken dish originated in a village names Ghorasaran situated near the Indo-Nepal border. From there the dish reached Champaran district of Bihar. Here, the dish received a new dimension for its preparation and became a famous delicacy from Bihar across the country. If you are already set to cook at home, we brought you this recipe by Hiranyami Shivani, Co-founder of The Chhaunk, a Gurugram-based restaurant.

It is a dish having origins in the Bihar region of Champaran. Ingredients like Garlic, onions, ginger, mustard oil, and ghee are combined with the meat to make a marinade. The mouth of the handi (earthenware pot) is sealed with kneaded flour. In the next part, it is gently cooked over a low wood fire while being regularly stirred. The quality of the meat affects both the flavours and the length of cooking.

Ingredients

Chicken Pieces – 500 grams

Sliced onions – 500 grams

Green Chilli – 5 to 6

Garlic Bulbs – 2

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tbsp

Dry Red Chilli – 4 to 5

Fennel Seeds - 1 tbsp

Small Cinnamon Stick – 1

Black Pepper – 4 to 5

Green Cardamom – 4 to 5

Black Cardamom – 2

Cloves – 4 to 5

Chilli Flakes – 1 tbsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tbsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Cumin Powder – 1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – 1 tbsp

Garam Masala Powder – 1 tbsp

Salt (as per taste)

Mustard Oil – 4 cup

Ghee – 2 cup

Method:

Add the chicken, as well as the other ingredients, to a bowl.

Fill a clay pot with the thoroughly combined ingredients.

Cover it with clay lid and seal it with the floor dough.

This pot should be kept on a very low flame for around an hour.

Keep rotating and shuffling the pot while on flame so that all sides are equally heated and it doesn’t burn and stick in clay pot.

Your Champaran chicken is now ready to be served.