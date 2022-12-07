Recipe: Check out this delicious Vithal Batata Wada recipe by the regional chef of Kamat Group, Chef Chidambaram

Vithal Batata Wada

Ingredients:

- Boiled Potatoes

- Gram Flour

- Chilli

- Curry leaves

- Mustard seeds

- Fresh Coriander

- Oil

- Salt

- Tamarind Sauce

- Hung Curd

- Sev for Garnish

- Pomegranate seeds for garnish



Method:

- Take Peeled boiled potatoes and crushed them into mini chunks.

- Add seasoning, and fresh coriander and tamper it with curry leaves, mustard seeds & chilies.

- Make potato dumplings 80gm to 90gm and keep them to a side.

- Make a batter of Gram Flour and Water with a light seasoning of salt and keep it at a thick consistency.

- Deep fry the potato dumpling coated with batter in oil till the outer layer of Wada turns golden in color.

- Once the vada is cooked, place it on the serving plate and slit the fried Wada on top with a knife exposing a little of the potato filling.

- Add Tamarind sauce & masala on it as per taste.

- Add seasoned hung curd of 100gm on the top of Wada.

- Garnish your Vithal Vada with Sev and a few pomegranate seeds.