Recipe: Check out this delicious Vithal Batata Wada recipe by the regional chef of Kamat Group, Chef Chidambaram

Vithal Batata Wada
Ingredients:
- Boiled Potatoes
- Gram Flour
- Chilli
- Curry leaves
- Mustard seeds
- Fresh Coriander
- Oil
- Salt
- Tamarind Sauce
- Hung Curd
- Sev for Garnish
- Pomegranate seeds for garnish
Method:
- Take Peeled boiled potatoes and crushed them into mini chunks.
- Add seasoning, and fresh coriander and tamper it with curry leaves, mustard seeds & chilies.
- Make potato dumplings 80gm to 90gm and keep them to a side.
- Make a batter of Gram Flour and Water with a light seasoning of salt and keep it at a thick consistency.
- Deep fry the potato dumpling coated with batter in oil till the outer layer of Wada turns golden in color.
- Once the vada is cooked, place it on the serving plate and slit the fried Wada on top with a knife exposing a little of the potato filling.
- Add Tamarind sauce & masala on it as per taste.
- Add seasoned hung curd of 100gm on the top of Wada.
- Garnish your Vithal Vada with Sev and a few pomegranate seeds.
