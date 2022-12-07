e-Paper Get App
Recipe: Check out this delicious Vithal Batata Wada recipe by the regional chef of Kamat Group, Chef Chidambaram

Delicious, spicy and full of flavours, this recipe is a delight for vegetarians the chef shares...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Vithal Batata Wada

Ingredients:
- Boiled Potatoes
- Gram Flour
- Chilli
- Curry leaves
- Mustard seeds
- Fresh Coriander
- Oil
- Salt
- Tamarind Sauce
-  Hung Curd
- Sev for Garnish
- Pomegranate seeds for garnish

Method:
- Take Peeled boiled potatoes and crushed them into mini chunks.
- Add seasoning, and fresh coriander and tamper it with curry leaves,  mustard seeds & chilies.
- Make potato dumplings 80gm to 90gm and keep them to a side.
- Make a batter of Gram Flour and Water with a light seasoning of salt and keep it at a thick consistency.
- Deep fry the potato dumpling coated with batter in oil till the outer layer of Wada turns golden in color.
- Once the vada is cooked, place it on the serving plate and slit the fried Wada on top with a knife exposing a little of the potato filling.
- Add Tamarind sauce & masala on it as per taste.
- Add seasoned hung curd of 100gm  on the top of Wada.
- Garnish your Vithal Vada with Sev and a few pomegranate seeds.

article-image

