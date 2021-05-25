Buddha Purnima 2021: Inspirational quotes to add positivity in these trying times

Buddha's birthday is a Buddhist festival that is celebrated in most of East Asia commemorating the birth of the Prince Siddhartha Gautama who was later known as Gautama Buddha. He founded Buddhism. This year Buddha Purnima falls on 26 May. The public holiday for Buddha Purnima in India was initiated by Babasaheb Ambedkar when he was the minister of law and justice.

Here are some famous quotes by Gautama Buddha:

1. Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.

2. Three things cannot be long hidden: The sun, the moon and the truth.

3. Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

4. No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.

5. You can search throughout the entire universe for someone who is more deserving of your love and affection than you are yourself, and that person is not to be found anywhere. You, yourself as much as anybody in the entire universe deserve your love and affection.

6. We are shaped by our thoughts, we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.

7. Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.

8. Holding onto anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else, you are the one who gets burned.

9. We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world.

10. You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deseve your love and affection.