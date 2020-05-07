Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and other Bollywood celebrities extend Buddha Purnima wishes

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend greetings to the nation and the followers of Lord Buddha around the world.

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini took to Twitter and posted the picture of a Lord Buddha idol.

"Today is Buddha Poornima or Buddha Jayanti when Buddhists all over the world celebrate the birth of the Buddha - the Enlightened One," she tweeted.

"It is said he also attained enlightenment & nirvana on this same day & therefore it is extremely auspicious for these reasons," she further said in the tweet.