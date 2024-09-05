Brazilian Influencer Jennifer Pamplona Regrets Spending ₹10 Lakh To Look Like Kim Kardashian, Becomes Infertile

Jennifer Pamplona underwent cosmetic surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian | Instagram

In a world full of unrealistic beauty standards, many of us look up to popular on-screen superstars and wish to look like them. However, this action has left a shocking result for one of the beauty influencers in Brazil.

As per a New York Post report, a 31-year-old Brazilian influencer, Jennifer Pamplona, spent over USD 1 million (10 lakh Indian rupees) on multiple cosmetic surgeries to look like American superstar Kim Kardashian.

The beauty creator has issued a warning about the harmful effects of cosmetic procedures on women, revealing that this action has left her infertile. Jennifer claims that she opted for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), a common material used for butt fillers, which has caused her infertility.

The report further mentions that while Pamplona's infertility isn't directly related to the PMMA, the problems she experiences are probably due to "improper use or a negative reaction." PMMA is injected during the surgery as a filler, but it occasionally moves to other areas of the body, including the pelvis, and can have an impact on the reproductive system. It's possible that Pamplona experienced this.

The influencer said her problems started after a bad reaction to a bioplasty she experienced ten years ago. Doctors found that the material from the surgery moved from her lower back to her reproductive organs.

Dr Carlos Rios, her surgeon, told the New York Post that the medical situation had become very critical for the Brazilian influencer. He mentioned that the symptoms she had were directly caused by this procedure.

Even though she is infertile, her doctor thinks things are improving for her with meditation, a good diet, supplements, and medication.

Pamplona also revealed to Need To Know, "I always dreamed of being a mother. Unfortunately, I now find myself unable to fulfil this dream due to the complications caused by PMMA. I like to say that if everyone paid attention to their emotional health, procedures would be less frequent," she further added.

Reportedly, Jennifer Pamplona has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries since the early age of 17. The influencer has undergone more than 30 cosmetic treatments on her face and body.