Kim Kardashain Adorns ₹2 Lakh Dress To Perform 'Seva' At ISKON Temple Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 17, 2024
The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe were in India from the last few days to attend the grand Ambani wedding. On their last day in India, they visited the famous ISKON temple with Jay Shetty and served meals to underprivileged kids.
All images from Instagram
During her visit, Kim was wearing a red-maxi dress and she draped a dupatta while going to the temple.
The sleeveless red maxi dress Kim Kardashian was wearing costs Rs. 2 Lakh.
Kim Kardashian has been on top of her Indian attires during her brief visit to India. For the wedding, she was seen wearing Indian lehengas and jewellry for the festivities.
Kim visited ISKON with her sister Khloe, Jay Shetty and his wife Radhika Devlukia. She styled her outfit with a Bandhani dupatta.
Kim chose to wear a Maison Alaia red dress for her visit to ISKON. She looked beautiful with the dupatta styling and a orchid in her hair bun.
The red Maison Alaia dress features a racerback style, a flared skirt, a fitted bodycon silhouette that complements Kim's curvy frame, and a high neckline in the halter style.