Bottling The Essence of Cherrapunji: A Gin Crafted From Meghalaya's Famed Showers

The Indian alcohol industry is experiencing a remarkable surge, spanning from the realm of whiskey to the evolving landscape of gin. As homegrown brands take center stage, they are not only mastering the art of classic gins but also delving into the realm of experimental flavours, leaving alcohol connoisseurs pleasantly surprised.

In the world of spirits, gin holds a significant position, emerging as a favourite ingredient in the crafting of cocktails, and the latest gin that has surprised people with its unique taste is Cherrapunji gin. Cherrapunji Gin, inspired by the region's legendary rainfall, is the brainchild of Mayukh Hazarika, a hobby distiller.

Precision Distillation and Eco-Friendly Bottling

The company sources its water from two rainwater harvesting facilities. One is nestled in the company's distillery near Umiam, Shillong, and the other resides in Mawsynram, the world's wettest place, as per a money control report. This not only reduces groundwater strain but also champions sustainable practices. Crafted with precision, the gin embraces eco-consciousness at every step.

Distilled using an energy-efficient, square-shaped still imported from the Netherlands, Cherrapunji Gin is then bottled in lightweight steel containers.

Botanical Tales from Northeast India

According to a Moneycontrol report, recognizing that about 43% of the composition of any alcoholic beverage is alcohol, Hazarika identified the opportunity to leverage naturally sourced, free rainwater as a unique ingredient. The resulting gin offers invigorating zesty citrus notes on the nose, while the palate experiences an explosion of vibrant flavors, including fresh junipers, bold peppers, and a subtle undercurrent of smokiness.

Cherrapunji's team selects and gathers all botanicals exclusively from the rich landscapes of Northeast India. Orange peel from the GI-tagged Khasi mandarin of Meghalaya is sun-dried by the team, while forest-foraged peppers add a unique twist. The inclusion of Assam tea pays homage to the local tradition of ending a meal with black tea, and the smokiness mirrors the region's affinity for smoked foods.

Art in a Bottle

Cherrapunji Gin promotes recyclability but also significantly cuts down on carbon emissions during transportation, making it a gin of choice for the environmentally conscious. The reusable stainless steel bottle, adorned with vibrant art, showcase elements from Meghalaya. From bamboo forests to mandarin pickers, a colonial-era Bedford bus, and the iconic rain seeping into the mountains, every detail tells the story of this extraordinary region. These bottles not only prioritize

Price: The gin costs Rs 2,500 in Meghalaya. It will be available in Delhi and Mumbai early next year.

