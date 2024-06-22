Boost Your Health: Top Tips To Skyrocket Your Vitamin B12 Levels

Every attention to food counts when it comes to staying healthy. And several components ensure that you keep your health at the optimum level. Your very survival depends on these components. One such component is Vitamin B12. It plays a vital role in helping you stay fit and fine. Interestingly, B12 deficiency is quite common compared to other vitamin types.

If you are suffering from a lack of Vitamin B12, you can face common health issues like anaemia and tiredness. On a severe level, you can also suffer from nerve harm and megaloblastic anaemia. Eshanka Wahi, Culinary nutritionist, holistic wellness coach and the founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka, reveals, “Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining nerve health, red blood cell production, and DNA synthesis. To ensure optimal B12 intake, it’s crucial to incorporate a variety of sources into your diet. Always aim for a balanced approach, integrating B12-rich foods into your meals through creative recipes and mindful eating practices to support overall well-being.”

Keeping this in mind, find the food items that will boost Vitamin B12 levels for your health.

Dairy: Quite a few dairy items are a great source of Vitamin B12. Include milk, yoghurt, cheese, etc., to beat any deficiency. They get better absorbed through these items than other options. Try opting for whole-fat milk products.

Eggs: Include eggs in any form for Vitamin B12 increase. Just two eggs are enough for the boost. The egg yolks are known to have the higher levels, but eating the whole eggs would be a better option. They also provide Vitamin D extensively.

Seafood: Those who consume non-veg can choose seafood like clams, tuna, salmon and sardines. Salmon is known to have high levels of Vitamin B12. A well-cooked salmon can provide that, along with protein and omega-3 fats. Tuna, too, has a good amount of Vitamin B12 suitable for all. Canned Tuna is a good option. Sardines contain almost quite a few nutrients like B12 and omega-3 fats. Clams also contain high iron levels, proteins and antioxidants.

Beetroot: This often-overlooked vegetable is a powerhouse of nutrients. Apart from the iron content, it is a way for blood cells to increase, thanks to the high levels of B12.

Bananas and apples: These popular fruits are the best option for increasing Vitamin B12 levels. Bananas contain B12 and potassium, while apples have a high level of B12. Eat it just raw or include it in a variety of dishes.

Leafy vegetables: With a large amount of leafy vegetables available, it would be easy to include them in your diet. Include veggies like spinach and kale to improve your B12 levels.

Meat: For non-vegetarians, you can eat meats like chicken, lamb, pork and turkey as a good source of Vitamin B12. But ensure you do not consume it on a higher level. Find a balance between vegetables and non-veg. Opt for healthier options for eating any of these meats.