Boost Your Health: Discover Super Fruits That Elevate Your Nutrition

Wholesome food, a diet plan and good exercise are the keys to living a long and healthy life. And just like vegetables, fruits play a role in ensuring your health remains in good condition. Each fruit comes with its baggage of nutrition that helps you sustain and be healthy. And there are a few super fruits with supplements for a healthy body.

Dr. Sangeeta Tiwari, Clinical Nutritionist at Artemis Lite, NFC, New Delhi, reveals, “Super fruits are nutrient-dense fruits known for their high levels of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients. They are a great addition to daily supplementation because they provide a natural and holistic way to boost health.”

Dr Divya Gopal, Internal Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Hospital and Research Centre, mentions, “Remember, a balanced diet is key to getting the nutrients you need. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your meals and snacks.”

About consuming them, Dr Tiwari suggests, “To draw maximum benefits, super fruits should be consumed fresh or minimally processed to retain their nutrient content. Incorporating them into smoothies, salads, or simply as snacks can ensure you get a diverse range of nutrients. Consuming them regularly, combined with a balanced diet, can significantly contribute to overall health and well-being.”

Here are eight super fruits that are perfect for ensuring supplements get into your body:

Kiwi: Dr Divya calls it a great source of fibre. It also has potassium, copper and folate. Have this fruit if you want to have better digestion, apart from weight and blood sugar management. Eating a decent amount of kiwi helps keep a healthy heart. Dr Tiwari also speaks highly of kiwi giving your immune system a boost with vitamin C, apart from maintaining respiratory health.

Acai berry: According to Dr Tiwari, eat these berries for their antioxidants, fibre and heart-healthy fats. They also contain minerals like iron, zinc and calcium. Count on Acai berries to support your cardiovascular health and make your skin appear better. They also improve your brain function.

Pomegranate: This ruby-looking fruit is rich in vitamin C and potassium. They are high in antioxidants. You can consume them to help reduce inflammation and have a healthy heart. They are also known to have anti-cancer properties. Consume pomegranates to keep urinary or kidney stones at bay. Those big on exercising can have it for muscle strength gain and endurance and help keep tiredness away.

Papaya: Dr Divya suggests eating this fruit that contains vitamin C, has fibre and papain, an enzyme good for proper digestion. It is of great help in lowering the asthma risk among adults. Papayas are also known to have anti-cancer properties. It also reduces the risk of bone troubles since it aids in absorbing calcium. Diabetes control is possible with it, along with being good for digestion.

Blueberry: You can incorporate these berries in your diet as they are big on antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, says Dr Tiwari. These antioxidants aid brain health and help lessen inflammation. Get your dose of vitamin C and K and fibre. They have anti-ageing and anti-cancer properties while also helping in cholesterol regulation. Eat blueberries to keep your blood pressure on the lower end.

Mango: Dr. Divya proposes one and all to include the very beloved mango into your diet. Apart from being a good source of vitamin A (good for vision) and C (good for immunity) and fibre (good for digestion), they also have folate in them. Mangoes are good for your heart. The other benefits include detoxification, keeping kidney health, good skin and weight control.

Citrus fruits: These fruits include grapefruits, oranges, lemons and so on. These contain vitamin C on a large scale that is perfect for your immunity and collagen production. The high fibre level in these fruits helps in digestion, apart from cholesterol and blood sugar control. Heart disease prevention is also possible with them. The water content in them is good to keep you hydrated.

Goji berry: Dr Tiwari talks about the high levels of vitamins C and A, iron and antioxidants in these berries. They are good to boost your immunity, safeguard your eyes from troubles and also help maintain healthy skin. Control your blood sugar levels while gorging on these sweet berries.