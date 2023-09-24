Biswanath Ghat In Assam Named As The ‘Best Tourism Village Of India 2023’; A Must-Visit Tourist Place | Government of Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, September 22, announced that Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the 'Best Tourism Village of India 2023' by the Ministry of Tourism.

Biswanath Ghat is also popularly known as ‘Gupta Kashi’ and is named after the ancient Biswanath Temple. It is located on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, towards the South of Biswanath Charialii Town.

The tourists places in the village include Biswanath Temple, Biswanath Ghat, Nagsankar Temple, Maa Kalyani Mandir, Green Ashiyana Island Resort, Nomara Picnic Place, and Monabarie Tea Estate.

The most beautiful and huge temple here is the Bordol Temple which was built by the Ahom king Rajeswar Singha. It has a brilliant Ahom style of architecture. This temple has the same architectural design as the famous Shiva Dol Temple of Sivasagar.

Shiva Dol Temple, Biswanath Ghat, Biswanath | Government of Assam

Biswanath Temple, Biswanath Ghat, Biswanath | Government of Assam

The Bordol Temple | East India Story

Nagsankar Temple has a large pond by it. The pond is home to turtles and fishes. Peacocks and deers are seen in the temple campus. The temple is a major tourist attraction.

The archaeologically significant, island of Umatumuni lies near to the village and houses a tourist lodge and remnants of an old temple and on the opposite bank of the Brahmaputra lies the Kaziranga National Park and Karbi Anglong hills.

Biswanath Ghat holds the first 'Clock Tower of Assam'. Nomara is a scenic place in Biswanath near the Arunachal Pradesh Border, located 26 km North of Biswanath Chariali Town. It is a famous picnic spot.

Nomara Picnic Place, Biswanath Ghat | Government of Assam

Monabarie Tea Estate | Government of Assam

Monabarie Tea Estate at Biswanath District of Assam is Asia's Largest Tea Estate which is owned by McLeod Russel India Limited, a part of Williamson Magor Group.

Biswanath Ghat is a must-visit destination during the festival of Assamese Bohag Bihu and on the third day of the festival, known as Goxai Bihu, a religious procession and a fair is organised here. The village dazzles during this time of the year.

You must visit Biswanath Ghat to learn about India's cultural heritage and the picturesque beauty of the village.

