Binge-watch these five erotic thrillers

Obsession

Life takes a disastrous turn for Anna Barton when she has a torrid affair with her fiance’s father, surgeon William Farrow. Though Anna wants to put an end to their liaison, William is obsessed with her and refuses to let go, risking his career. The narrative focuses on the impact their affair has on their relationship with their respective partners.

Where to watch: Netflix

Wild Things franchise

Spanning four films, the franchise can be hinge-watched in an entire day. Each movie focuses on different young women luring those around them in a web of lies and betrayals to siphon off their money. All the four titillating movies keep you hooked with their engaging plot-lines and just the right amount of eroticism.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Dark Desire

This Spanish drama follows a married law professor Alma. To escape her mundane and monotonous married life, Alma has a passionate one-night stand that unleashes chaos. The aftermath leads to a tragedy, making Alma question the truth about those close to her.

Where to watch: Netflix

Read Also Top 5 new releases to binge-watch

Disobedience

Based on the novel of the same name, the movie stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola in lead roles. The plot follows a New York-based photographer Ronit, aka Ronnie, returning to her childhood home in London following the death of her father. Ronnie has troubles settling in as she was outcast from the community for flouting religious beliefs. She reconnects with her childhood friend, Esti, and the two rekindle their romance, engaging a passionate affair.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

365 Days

Massimo, the leader of the Torricelli crime family, has his eyes set on a young, beautiful woman, Laura Biel, he sees at the beach before his father is shot dead. Five years later, Massimo succeeds in tracing Laura. He kidnaps her and intends to keep her for 365 days with the hopes of making her fall in love with him. Though initially Laura resists Massimo’s advances, she finally falls to his charms and gives in to her carnal desires.

Where to watch: Netflix