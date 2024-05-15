List Of Indian Films To Be Screened At Cannes

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 15, 2024
All We Imagine By Payal Kapadia is the first Indian film in three decades to be screened in the main category, Palme d'Or. It is also the first Indian film directed by a female director to get in to this category.
Shyam Bengal is back with Manthan, that will be screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival under Cannes's classic section. Starring Nasseruddin Shah and Smita Patel, Manthan is an Indian classic to be screened at a global platform.
An FTII Student, Chidanandan Naik turned a childhood folklore into a Kannada short film that is now going to be screened at Festival De Cannes.
Sister Midnight by Karan Kandhari is a dark comedy starring Radhika Apte and is going to be screened under the Director's Fortnight category (Quinzaine des cineastes)
In Retreat is film by Maisam Ali and is going to be screened under the Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema (ACID) category. This category has been showcasing the power and talent that lies in Independent Cinemas since 1900's.
The Shameless is a film made by Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov, this film in made in India and casts all Indian actors.