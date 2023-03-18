Top 3 new releases to watch this weekend

Maestro In Blue

It is a Greek crime series. The new series depicts a singer who finds love on an island during a festival. But the main twist in the story occurs when he becomes entangled in other people's problems. This crime series stars Christopher Papakaliatis in a pivotal role along with Klelia Andriolatou, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Maria Kavoyianni, Yorgos Benos, Fanis Mouratidis and others.

Available: Netflix

Pop Kaun

If you want to take a break from all the action, thrill and drama, then you can watch this comedy series, Pop Kaun. It is helmed by Farhad Samji. The drama features a young child who attempts to find his biological father. However, the journey becomes a rollercoaster experience that completely changes his life. This comedy series stars Kunal Kemmu, Johny Lever, late actor Satish Kaushik, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Available: Disney+ Hotstar

Extrapolations

As climate changing is ongoing issue on our planet. If you ever want to wonder how earth will look for future generations if global warming is not taken seriously. Then you should watch this genre-bending anthology series. Extrapolations, a dystopian science-fiction show depicts the certain impact that climate change would have on the earth during the next 100 years. It is created by Scott Burns and it features Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Edward Norton and others.

Available: APPLE TV+