After Oscars, Celebrity Dog Messi Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet, Wins Netizens' Hearts

Dog Messi from "Anatomy of a Fall" walked the Cannes 2024 red-carpet

While many big faces grace the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, a little furry friend is wining all the netizens' with his appearance at the event. Messi, who became popular for his role in the Oscar-winning film "Anatomy of a Fall," stole the spotlight at the biggest film festival in France. He grabbed all the attention at the event for 20 minutes, where photographers and others screamed "Messi! Messi!" to get perfect clicks.

Messi didn't just walk the red carpet but also posed for the camera. Netizens couldn't control but adore his appearance at Cannes.

Delighted with Messi's walk on the red carpet, an X user said, "Messi the dog being the best thing that could happen to Cannes ever".

Apart from loving his walk at the event, viewers online are praising his acting skills and performance in the film.

Messi the dog being the best thing could happen to Cannes ever pic.twitter.com/FoCoBBWp1h — Shafey Is in Love With a 2X Academy Award Winner (@ahmedelshafey4a) May 14, 2024

Never have I thought there should be a best acting category for animals in every award show until I watched Anatomy Of A Fall.



This is also how I came to know there is an award for canines at Cannes and this dog (his name is Messi) won the Palm Dog award at Cannes 2023! pic.twitter.com/P0WrkFZM12 — dev (@devs_il) January 2, 2024

After watching the "Anatomy of a Fall", cinema enthusiasts have become fans of Messi. The dog has also won the Palm Dog award for his performance in the film at Cannes 2023.

A user wrote on X, "First thought after watching ANATOMY OF A FALL: Messi the Border Collie absolutely deserved the "Palm Dog" it won in Cannes". Praising Messi's acting in the movie, another user wrote, " Truly one of the greatest performances in the history of great dog performances".

First thought after watching ANATOMY OF A FALL: Messi the Border Collie absolutely deserved the "Palm Dog" it won in Cannes 🐶❤️



(the film is very good too! 😅😁) pic.twitter.com/O3FjD4PF0p — Serena @ Cannes (@SerenaSeghedoni) October 30, 2023

Mightily impressed by the performance of Messi the Border Collie as Snoop in ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE. Richly deserved PALME DOG at this year's Cannes festival. Truly one of the greatest dog performances in the history of great dog performances. pic.twitter.com/NHUWS2wevC — Anne Billson aka @annebillson.bsky.social (@AnneBillson) August 30, 2023

According to AP, Messi will have his own segment at Cannes 2024 where he will interact with celebrity guests, but if you are wondering how's that possible, here's how it will happen:

He will be interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, where an equipped 360-degree microphone and camera will be attached to his back. Messi will "speak" to the guests with the help of comedian Raphael Mezrah, who will talk in the back during the dog's interview.

The festival will be filming him every day for short videos on French Television and TikTok.

One Day 1 at Cannes 2024, he was even spotted holding a camera stick like a pro, which led to fans seeing a more exciting and different side of Messi, adding a fun element to the cinema festival.