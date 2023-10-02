Best Traditional Foods In The World: Five Iconic Indian Dishes Make It To The List Representing Flavours Of India; (In pic- Hyderabadi Biryani) |

Indian cuisine has earned global recognition, making its mark on the international food scene. Recently, TasteAtlas, a renowned online food guide, unveiled its list of the best traditional foods worldwide in 2023, and India proudly boasts five dishes on this prestigious roster.

Shahi Paneer

Among the best traditional foods in the world is the Indian delicacy, Shahi Paneer, a luxurious Mughlai dish adored by vegetarians. This creamy gravy, made with soft paneer, onions, almonds, tomatoes, and cream, is often served with naan, roti, or puri.

Murgh Makhani

Murgh Makhani, popularly known as 'Butter Chicken.' Originating in Delhi in the 1950s, this dish features smoky tandoor-cooked chicken immersed in a slightly sweet, savoury tomato gravy, generously infused with butter. Murgh Makhani is a globally recognized Indian classic, best enjoyed with rice, naan, or roti.

Korma

Korma, a delightful fusion of Persian and Indian influences, is a creamy stew prepared with vegetables, paneer, or meat. There are distinct variations of Korma, including North Indian, Mughlai, and Shahi. The North Indian variation incorporates almonds, cashews, and yoghurt, whereas the Mughlai variation incorporates reduced milk. Conversely, the Shahi version utilizes cream. The dish is paired with chapatis, naan, or parathas, offering a regal dining experience.

Vindaloo

Vindaloo, often associated with the Goan pork classic, is a spicy dish that can also feature chicken, beef, mutton, or paneer. Its allure captivated the British during the 1800s, leading to its inclusion in early British Indian cookbooks. Vindaloo enjoyed with steamed rice provides a delightful culinary escapade.

Hyderabadi Biryani

Finally, the iconic Hyderabadi Biryani takes center stage according to TasteAtlas. Originating in Hyderabad, this dish is a tantalizing blend of dum-cooked basmati rice and an array of rich spices, combined with your choice of meat, preferably mutton. Hyderabadi Biryani is hailed as a culinary masterpiece, capturing the essence of Indian flavours.

