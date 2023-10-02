Shocking! 6 Global Food Rituals That Are Too Bizarre To Be True

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2023
Maasai drink cow's blood: The Maasai, an ethnic group from south of Kenya and north of Tanzania drink cow's blood or cook it and often combine it with milk. They enjoy the blood at Maasai weddings straight from the wound
Pic credit: TribalConnect
Inuits: In the northern regions of Canada and Greenland, the indigenous people, Inuit, reside in extremely harsh environments. They survive by consuming walruses, whales, polar bears, and fish caught from the icy Arctic waters. In certain Inuit cultures, it is considered polite to express gratitude by passing gas after a meal
Pic credit: Britannica
Haro Wine Festival: This event takes place during the summer in Haro, La Rioja, Spain. Festival-goers engage in a unique tradition where they drench each other in wine, using boots, bottles, water pistols, or any available means, until everyone is thoroughly soaked and stained purple
Pic credit: Decanter
Inviting the dead to dinner: Torajans are an ethnic group indigenous to a mountainous region of South Sulawesi, Indonesia. After a member of their community passes away, they keep it with them and make participate in the daily routine. The cadaver joins the family at breakfast, lunch and dinner until their funeral after a few months
Pic credit: Bali Safari and Marine Park
Koryaks eat hallucinogenic mushrooms and urine: Koryaks are a tribe of people who are extremely capable of enduring harsh and cold weather of northern Russia and eat reindeer. They eat hallucinogenic mushrooms and drink the urine of those who have consumed the mushrooms to not let the hallucinogenic powers go to waste
Pic credit: Koryak Net
Cheese rolling: Each year in Gloucestershire's Cooper's Hill, participants hurl themselves down a hillside to capture a rolling wheel of cheese. The person who reaches the bottom first claims the cheese as their prize
Pic credit: Visit Cheltenham
