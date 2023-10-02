Shocking! 6 Global Food Rituals That Are Too Bizarre To Be True

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2023

Maasai drink cow's blood: The Maasai, an ethnic group from south of Kenya and north of Tanzania drink cow's blood or cook it and often combine it with milk. They enjoy the blood at Maasai weddings straight from the wound

Pic credit: TribalConnect

Inuits: In the northern regions of Canada and Greenland, the indigenous people, Inuit, reside in extremely harsh environments. They survive by consuming walruses, whales, polar bears, and fish caught from the icy Arctic waters. In certain Inuit cultures, it is considered polite to express gratitude by passing gas after a meal

Pic credit: Britannica

Haro Wine Festival: This event takes place during the summer in Haro, La Rioja, Spain. Festival-goers engage in a unique tradition where they drench each other in wine, using boots, bottles, water pistols, or any available means, until everyone is thoroughly soaked and stained purple

Pic credit: Decanter

Inviting the dead to dinner: Torajans are an ethnic group indigenous to a mountainous region of South Sulawesi, Indonesia. After a member of their community passes away, they keep it with them and make participate in the daily routine. The cadaver joins the family at breakfast, lunch and dinner until their funeral after a few months

Pic credit: Bali Safari and Marine Park

Koryaks eat hallucinogenic mushrooms and urine: Koryaks are a tribe of people who are extremely capable of enduring harsh and cold weather of northern Russia and eat reindeer. They eat hallucinogenic mushrooms and drink the urine of those who have consumed the mushrooms to not let the hallucinogenic powers go to waste

Pic credit: Koryak Net

Cheese rolling: Each year in Gloucestershire's Cooper's Hill, participants hurl themselves down a hillside to capture a rolling wheel of cheese. The person who reaches the bottom first claims the cheese as their prize

Pic credit: Visit Cheltenham

Thanks For Reading!

World Lizard Day 2023: 7 Lizard Species That Will Amaze And Astonish You
Find out More