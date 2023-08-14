World Lizard Day 2023: 7 Lizard Species That Will Amaze And Astonish You

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
World Lizard Day is celebrated on August 14 to raise the awareness about the importance about this creature and for conservation efforts. Oriental Garden Lizard is also, known as girgit. Its distinct characteristic of changing colours helps it to camouflage well in its surrounding. It is often spotted in gardens resting on a twig and resembling a leaf.
Fan-Throated Lizards are distinguishable by the shimmering patch of skin suspended beneath their throats, which boasts metallic hues. These lizards act as barometers for environmental well-being. The very survival of this species is under duress due to the swift encroachment of urbanization and the resultant loss of their natural habitats.
Monitor Lizards: In India, there exist four species of Monitor lizard namely the Bengal Monitor, Water Monitor, Yellow Monitor, and Desert Monitor Lizards. Their physical appearance makes them seem dangerous creatures to human beings. Monitor lizards serve a crucial ecological role as scavengers and controllers of natural pests. But they are illicitly traded for their meat and their desiccated reproductive organs are commonly sold under the guise of the Hatha Jodi plant, believed to confer good fortune.
Indian Spiny Tailed Lizard is a herbivorous reptile, and is found in the Thar desert region of Kutch, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Churu districts. However, it is possessing a threat due to the illegal wildlife trade. It is exploited for its meat, considered a local delicacy, and the oil derived from its skin and tail, which is marketed as a remedy for various health issues.
Nilgiri Forest Lizards: is found in Nilgiri Hills, Anaimalai, Coorg and Agumbe forest of Western Ghats. It is semi-arboreal and resides in regions with damp, evergreen forests at elevated altitudes, as well as in scrubland environments. It primarily feeds on insects.
Southern Flying Lizard is mostly found in the Western Ghats and hills of Southern India. The lizard can’t fly with its wings but possesses the ability to glide between trees and sustains itself by consuming insects. Their wings are in bright colours which helps them to camouflage.
Emma Gray's forest Lizard resides in Assam and certain regions of Northeastern India. It is terrestrial, arboreal, and diurnal. It inhabits dry deciduous, coastal, and moist evergreen diverse forest environments and habitats. Its diet consists of insects, and through this insectivorous behaviour, it contributes significantly to the ecosystem. Importantly, this lizard is non-venomous and poses no threat to humans.
