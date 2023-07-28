International Tiger Day 2023: 7 Must-Visit Tiger Reserves In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2023
The International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to raise public awareness for tiger conservation and the preservation of their natural habitats.
Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand: is the oldest national park in India, and was the first proposal under the 'Project Tiger' Initiative. It has the highest number of tigers in India.
Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan: is part of Ranthambore National Park and is one of the largest tiger reserves in India. It is home to tigers, leopards and marsh crocodiles. It is particularly known as the abode of Bengal Tigers.
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh: is part of the Bandhavgarh National Park. This park is known for having the highest population of Royal Bengal Tigers in India.
Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, Assam: Kaziranga National Park is listed in the World Heritage Site of India and was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006 due to its high density of tigers in protected areas.
Sunderbans Tiger Reserve, West Bengal: The Sundarban National Park was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and have swamp tigers with a characteristic of swimming in the saline waters and walking on mudflats.
Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka: Bandipur National Park was established in 1974 as a tiger reserve under Project Tiger in Karnataka, which is the state with the second-highest tiger population in India. It protects several species of India's endangered wildlife.
Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh: Kanha Tiger Reserve, also known as Kanha–Kisli National Park is the largest national park of Madhya Pradesh state near Mandla. The park has a significant population of Royal Bengal tiger along with other endangered species. It is also the first tiger reserve in India to officially introduce a mascot, Bhoorsingh the Barasingha.
