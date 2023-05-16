6 Marine National Parks in India that are hidden gems and you should definitely explore

Malvan Marine Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra: You can explore the area by taking a boat from the jetty in Malvan. Under the surface live a variety of species of anemones, molluscs, pearl oysters, corals, seaweed and species of fish, including Putitora mahseer, catfish and many others that you will come across if you go snorkelling or diving. Bird watchers will appreciate the wide variety of egrets, tern, plover and waterfowl that reside here. This sanctuary also includes within its boundaries the tourist favourite of Sindhudurg Fort